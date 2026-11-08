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Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s Next Steps Seem Clear

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Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as the 2026 NFL regular season reaches Week 9.

At this point, it’s clear that Hill hasn’t generated the interest he might’ve hoped since being let go by the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs? They’ve continued to pursue trade targets at receiver rather than considering their former star as an option.

The Dolphins? They’d have no real reason to bring Hill back as they work to develop younger receivers.

Any of the other 30 teams in the NFL? You’d think there’d be some rumors and reports out there, but there haven’t been.

The truth at this point, though, is that one more key date is coming up. If Hill is hoping to find a landing spot — if he truly wants to keep playing, which we can only assume but not know for sure — then the middle of this week could prove to be quite informative.

Tyreek Hill’s Path Depends on Deadline

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hill isn’t on a team, so he won’t be traded, of course. But Hill’s chances depend on what happens at that deadline.

At least three teams are reported to be heavily chasing after wide receiver help: the Chiefs, Steelers and 49ers.

If one of those teams were to miss out on a WR, then the only other way they could improve would be free agency, and that arrow could point to Hill.

So the most telling next step in Hill’s path to a return will come starting Tuesday night or Wednesday. Does he get calls then from a team that didn’t improve to the level it wanted before the deadline?

If the NFL world gets a week past the deadline and Hill still doesn’t have a team or even reports of workouts or offers, it will start to look very dire for his chances of making it back this year.

Other Factors to Consider

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs passed Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are two other things to consider about Hill.

One is whether he is truly, actually healthy. His season-ending injury in 2025 was gruesome. The public expectation put out by his agent was an October return, but maybe that wasn’t really the case.

The other point is that Hill could actually have interest that’s being kept under wraps but doesn’t like the team or teams it’s coming from. You’d think that agent Drew Rosenhaus might leak interest to the NFL insiders to drum up more offers, but it’s hard to really know. Certain NFL business does happen behind the scenes before updates come to light.

But regardless of what has been offered or not offered to Hill so far, it’s clear that the trade deadline is crucial to what comes next. This week could determine whether Hill makes it back on the field this season or not.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s Next Steps Seem Clear

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