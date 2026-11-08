Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s Next Steps Seem Clear

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as the 2026 NFL regular season reaches Week 9.

At this point, it’s clear that Hill hasn’t generated the interest he might’ve hoped since being let go by the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs? They’ve continued to pursue trade targets at receiver rather than considering their former star as an option.

The Dolphins? They’d have no real reason to bring Hill back as they work to develop younger receivers.

Any of the other 30 teams in the NFL? You’d think there’d be some rumors and reports out there, but there haven’t been.

The truth at this point, though, is that one more key date is coming up. If Hill is hoping to find a landing spot — if he truly wants to keep playing, which we can only assume but not know for sure — then the middle of this week could prove to be quite informative.

Tyreek Hill’s Path Depends on Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hill isn’t on a team, so he won’t be traded, of course. But Hill’s chances depend on what happens at that deadline.

At least three teams are reported to be heavily chasing after wide receiver help: the Chiefs, Steelers and 49ers.

If one of those teams were to miss out on a WR, then the only other way they could improve would be free agency, and that arrow could point to Hill.

So the most telling next step in Hill’s path to a return will come starting Tuesday night or Wednesday. Does he get calls then from a team that didn’t improve to the level it wanted before the deadline?

If the NFL world gets a week past the deadline and Hill still doesn’t have a team or even reports of workouts or offers, it will start to look very dire for his chances of making it back this year.

Other Factors to Consider

There are two other things to consider about Hill.

One is whether he is truly, actually healthy. His season-ending injury in 2025 was gruesome. The public expectation put out by his agent was an October return, but maybe that wasn’t really the case.

The other point is that Hill could actually have interest that’s being kept under wraps but doesn’t like the team or teams it’s coming from. You’d think that agent Drew Rosenhaus might leak interest to the NFL insiders to drum up more offers, but it’s hard to really know. Certain NFL business does happen behind the scenes before updates come to light.

But regardless of what has been offered or not offered to Hill so far, it’s clear that the trade deadline is crucial to what comes next. This week could determine whether Hill makes it back on the field this season or not.