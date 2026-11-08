Ex-Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Gets Bad News During Broncos Game

The Miami Dolphins are facing off against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle started for the Denver Broncos against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, the former Dolphins star receiver left Denver’s game with a possible concussion.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Exits Game

Broncos Beat reporter Zac Stevens posted on X: “Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return as he’s being evaluated for a concussion.”

Stevens previously posted: “Jaylen Waddle was in the medical tent being evaluated for a concussion after the huge hit he took.”

During that play, the Carolina Panthers were penalized for pass interference. Additionally, the Panthers were also penalized for taunting after the play concluded.

Prior to exiting the game, Waddle had one reception for 22 receiving yards. Waddle has not returned to Denver’s game against Carolina.

Waddle has surpassed 50 receiving yards in only one game with Denver this season. Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle surpassed 50 receiving yards in nine of his 16 appearances despite Miami’s struggling pass offense.

The former Dolphins wide receiver had also previously been dealing with a chest injury that had limited him during practice.

Jaylen Waddle Trade

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson, who the team acquired with the draft capital they received in the Jaylen Waddle trade, registered the first interception of his career in the first half against the Detroit Lions.

Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona ranked Johnson as the third-best Dolphins rookie this season. Carmona wrote of Johnson: “Chris Johnson Jr. gave up two touchdowns in his first NFL game (although Jeff Hafley attempted to bail him out on one), and for much of September, it felt like opposing offenses were foaming at the mouth to welcome Miami’s first-round pick to the league.

But since then, you could argue his game-by-game improvement has been the most tangible of any Dolphins rookie.

Johnson has become increasingly comfortable working from the slot, showing quicker reactions to short-breaking routes and a better understanding of how to keep up with receivers without immediately bailing out of his backpedal.”

Johnson has started every game for the Dolphins this season.