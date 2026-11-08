Dolphins Make Wild Fake Punt History With Lions

The Miami Dolphins watched what Dan Campbell did early on Sunday and decided to one-up him.

The Detroit Lions‘ head coach is known for his aggressive calls, and he had punter Jake Fox throw a fake punt for a first down early in Miami. The Dolphins decided they’d do that, too.

In the process, the Dolphins made some fun history.

Dolphins Make Fake Punt History

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins hands the ball to Kaytron Allen #30 against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Dolphins made this just the second game in NFL history that a punter has completed a pass for both teams.

It’s the first time it has happened in more than four decades.

As you’ll notice on that post, the Dolphins didn’t have a short fake punt pass. They threw it for 46 yards.

Kaytron Allen, the backup running back, leaked out totally unaccounted for. Bradley Pinion, pictured atop the article, didn’t even have to throw it hard. He just looped it out there, and Allen caught the ball and ran for a bunch more yards to total 46 on the play.

The Dolphins didn’t win the game, but they had this incredible play and some fun (and random) history).

Dolphins Fake Punt Video

For those who didn’t see it, this is what the play looked like from start to finish:

The Dolphins seemed to sneak this one by the Lions by leaking Allen out through the middle of the line.

Most often, you’ll see the fake punt try to find one of the gunners on the perimeter.

This one was into an area where there’d often be traffic on the football field. In this case, it was wide open. People were either coming after Pinion or had their heads turned to go defend the punt returner.

That left Allen all by himself — and as a talented rookie running back, he also knew what to do with the ball once he got it.