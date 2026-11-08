Dolphins ‘Kicked the Tires’ on Potential Blockbuster Trade

Operating quietly in the shadows, the Miami Dolphins explored a potential blockbuster trade that would have made them the topic of conversation throughout the NFL, but the rebuilding Phins didn’t pull trigger on the deal.

‘The Athletic’ insider Jonathan Jones says that the Dolphins did their due diligence on former Arizona Cardinals wider receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was ultimately dealt to the Houston Texans who sent a 2nd round pick, and more, last month.

The price tag proved to be too rich for the Dolphins, who are more interested in stock-piling picks to fuel their rebuild, who are more inclined to utilize those picks than ship them out.

Despite opting to pass on paying the hefty price for the former Top 10 draft pick, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan still did his due diligence.

Harrison Jr. has yet to live up to the massive hype and expectations he had heading into the league, which prompted his high draft position, but Miami seemed to be interested enough to at least kick the tires.

Would Harrison Jr. have turned a brutal season around in Miami? Likely not, but with Miami looking for as much young talent as possible, giving him a shot to turn his career around in South Florida wouldn’t have been a bad play.

But not for that price.