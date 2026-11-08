Malik Willis Called Out After Dolphins Loss: ‘Just Won’t Cut It’

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 with a 19-9 loss against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the first time this season, the Dolphins were held without a touchdown. Instead, the team settled for four field goal attempts.

Quarterback Malik Willis had an up-and-down performance as he finished 13-for-25 with 128 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Called Out Amid Struggles in Loss

Regarding the performance of Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad wrote: “Malik Willis had a key interception with his team trailing only 6-3 at he tried to force a pass down the field to Caleb Douglas.

Willis missed on a chance to complete a quick touchdown pass to Ollie Gordon.

Willis did not create much on the ground with his legs. Willis’ completion percentage and pass rating were below average.”

Willis was notably limited on the ground as he was nursing a groin injury. The Dolphins quarterback finished with seven rushing yards on only two rushing attempts.

Schad gave Willis’ mobility a C+ grade. He wrote: “Willis was on Miami’s injury report with a groin injury for a second consecutive week and did not appear eager to run for a second consecutive week.

Willis did scramble for an apparent first down in the third quarter but Aaron Brewer was called for a holding to negate the play.”

Willis said of his groin injury after the game, “It was a little tight.” He reiterated that his groin was tight when asked whether it affected his play. Meanwhile, head coach Jeff Hafley said Willis “couldn’t really open up” because of the injury.

Additional Takeaways

The Miami Herald’s Isaiah Smalls wrote of Willis’ performance: “If Malik Willis was jacking threes, he’d be having a great game. Unfortunately, he’s an NFL quarterback and completing 52% of his passes just won’t cut it. Willis took a step back as a passer Sunday, finishing with just 128 yards through the air. He also threw an interception when targeting wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who was in double coverage.”

In his first full season as an NFL starter, Malik Willis is completing 58% of his passing attempts for 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Willis has added 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Next, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.