Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon Gets Bad News Before Lions Game

In Week 9, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Most recently, the Dolphins lost 24-19 against the New England Patriots, in a game where Miami led 13-3 at halftime but was outscored 21-6 in the second half.

Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon finished the game with 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. He did not score a touchdown for the first time since Week 2. However, he was also responsible for a crucial penalty that stalled one of Miami’s drives and was among the biggest factors in the team’s second-half collapse.

Now, the NFL has announced that aside from the penalty, Gordon has also been fined for his actions.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Ollie Gordon Punished by NFL

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During New England’s second-half rally, Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty that left Miami facing a difficult third-and-20.

Aside from the costly penalty, Gordon was fined $17,911 for a taunting infraction.

Ollie Gordon could choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

Reactions to Gordon’s Penalty

After Gordon’s penalty, Miami’s running back appeared heated on the sideline. CBS caught Miami quarterback Malik Willis speaking to Gordon. Following the game, Willis commented on Gordon’s actions.

Ari Meirov posted on X: “#Dolphins QB Malik Willis on what he told RB Ollie Gordon after his costly taunting penalty in the 3rd quarter:

‘I was just letting him know that, in that situation, he’s deadass wrong. And that’s the honest truth.’”

Gordon told reporters after the game, “I’ve got to keep my mouth shut and go back to the huddle. Especially in that situation it just can’t happen. I have to be better for my team.”

Later in the week, Gordon once again spoke of his actions, saying, “It’s one of those things where I got to keep my mouth shut and go back to the huddle. It’s one of those things I need to work on the most. Especially in that situation. It just can’t happen.”

He added, “I have to be better for my team.”