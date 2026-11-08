The Miami Dolphins have been shorthanded at the running back position since Week 3. That’s when De’Von Achane went down against the Kansas City Chiefs with what turned out to be a torn ACL and a season-ending injury.

Since then, the Dolphins have gone with Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright as their main RBs on the depth chart.

In Week 9, though, they’re going to be even lighter at the running back position.

Dolphins Make Unfortunate Jaylen Wright Decision Before Week 9

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 04: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins hands the ball to Jaylen Wright #5 against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Dolphins officially named Wright inactive for their Week 9 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Wright entered Sunday listed as questionable. He was dealing with a quad injury.

For the Dolphins’ first practice of the week, Wright was a “DNP” — did not participate — on Wednesday.

He was then a limited participant in each of the next two days, on Thursday and Friday, which led to his questionable listing for Sunday.

But earlier on Sunday morning, it had already been reported that Wright would be out, and that was affirmed when the inactive report came out.

Dolphins RB Depth Chart

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Ollie Gordon II #0 of the Miami Dolphins runs against Joshua Farmer #92 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of a game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Dolphins haven’t relied on Wright all too much. It’s been mostly the Ollie Gordon show, and he’ll remain RB1 against the Lions on Sunday.

It’s behind Gordon where things change. The Dolphins have two other RBs active.

The first is the rookie Kaytron Allen, who Miami added earlier this season when the Washington Commanders surprisingly cut the talented RB out of Penn State loose.

The other active back will be Carlos Washington. The Dolphins elevated him from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Given that Gordon has already had a heavy workload, there’s no reason to expect that to be any different without Wright.

It’s bigger news for Wright, who likely has an inconclusive NFL future after this season — and now being out with injury won’t help his cause to state his case for a roster spot in 2027 and beyond.