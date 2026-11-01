Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad Update With Chiefs Roster News

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent.

Since his injury early last season for the Miami Dolphins, Hill hasn’t played a down of football in the NFL.

The calendar has also turned to November, which is relevant because Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus had suggested early in this season that Hill was targeting an October return.

That may very well be true, but if no team wanted to sign Hill in October, then his target doesn’t matter. The reality is that he’s still not on a roster.

There hasn’t even been a lot of buzz about Hill in the last few weeks. There haven’t been reports of any workouts or anything like that. He’s just kind of lingering out of the picture, and it’s not clear whether he’s coming back anytime soon.

One team that has been floated all along as a potential landing spot if Hill does return to the NFL is his first team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, though, made a move recently that won’t help Hill’s cause.

Latest on Tyreek Hill With Chiefs

The Chiefs need Hill even less this week than they may have needed him a few weeks ago.

A multi-week absence for star wideout Rashee Rice is over. He’s off the injury report for Week 8 and expected to play Sunday for the Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

For a player now on the margins like Hill, he needs everything to break his way to get back onto a roster. The return of Rice is one more thing that makes the Chiefs need Hill less.

But even while Rice was out, the Chiefs were rolling with an unheralded WR named Andrew Armstrong for heavy snaps. It doesn’t seem like they seriously considered signing Hill anyway.

The Chiefs are also heavily involved in trade buzz with the potential to acquire a wide receiver. With that in mind, it’s yet another avenue they’re pursuing wideout help that doesn’t involve Hill.

None of the Chiefs’ recent actions suggest a team that’s about to give Hill a call for some wide receiver help.

Could Dolphins Be In Play?

The Dolphins cut Hill because of his big contract implications after injury, and they seem unlikely to bring him back now.

It wouldn’t help Miami to have Hill on a team that is most likely hoping to end up with a strong draft pick, as the Dolphins are on their way to quite a bad record.

Maybe if Hill had never gotten hurt he’d still be with the Dolphins this season. But with the injury? His time in Miami ended then.