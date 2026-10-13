Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bleak Update on NFL Return After Week 5

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-5 after a 31-24 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami’s passing game has struggled through a majority of the season as quarterback Malik Willis has had trouble with consistency and the team’s wide receivers have struggled to create separation consistently.

Separation was among the many aspects in which former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill thrived, as he used his elite speed and quickness to get open for Miami’s quarterbacks. Miami moved on from the speedy wide receiver this offseason, as Hill was set to carry a $51 million cap hit and was facing a lengthy recovery after a dislocated knee injury he suffered during Miami’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets in 2025.

Hill remains unsigned this season, and while his agent stated that he may be signing with a team soon, the former Dolphins All-Pro is dealing with a personal situation that may affect his return to the NFL.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Receives Bleak Update

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote of the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver: “The NFL’s pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation of Hill based on abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has taken a back seat to a civil trial that started on Tuesday. In it, Vaccaro seeks compensation for multiple instances of assault and battery.”

Florio added: “If, in the end, the NFL’s investigators believe Vaccaro more than they believe Hill, he could be facing a significant suspension. In theory, each incident of alleged abuse could spark a six-game baseline suspension.

The trial testimony to date makes the out-of-the-blue effort to get Hill on an NFL team even more strange. Whatever the strategy for introducing the notion of Hill signing with the Chiefs or some other team on the eve of the civil trial, the civil trial significantly complicates his desire to play again.

Even if the NFL doesn’t choose to banish him with the opportunity to apply for reinstatement after a year — the strongest punishment available under the Personal Conduct Policy — what team in its right mind would sign him after the testimony of the past few days?”

Interest in Hill

Prior to Hill’s civil lawsuit starting last Tuesday, the wide receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that Hill could potentially sign with a team that week. That did not end up happening, although the Kansas City Chiefs did reportedly show interest in the wide receiver.

While the door for Tyreek Hill to reunite with the team that traded him to the Miami Dolphins is not closed, the Chiefs did add a wide receiver instead of Hill. NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X: “The #Chiefs are adding a familiar face, as WR Justin Watson is joining their practice squad, source says. He was with them from 2022-2024.”

Whether Hill’s civil lawsuit has resulted in Kansas City exploring other options remains to be seen. For now, Miami’s former superstar wide receiver remains without an NFL team despite reportedly eyeing a potential return during November.