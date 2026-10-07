Tyreek Hill Faces Abuse Allegations in Divorce Trial Amid NFL Return Talks

Tyreek Hill’s potential return to the NFL has gained attention as the free agent wide receiver remains in contact with teams looking for help at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to a possible reunion with their former star, while Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has indicated that a deal could come soon.

Hill’s return comes as the receiver continues to deal with an unresolved personal situation away from football. The NFL also has an ongoing review under its Personal Conduct Policy connected to claims made during Hill’s divorce proceedings.

The developments come at an important point for Hill, who is recovering from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Any decision by an NFL team will now take place while the civil case and league review remain unresolved.

Tyreek Hill Faces Abuse Allegations During Divorce Trial

Tyreek Hill’s ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, testified on Tuesday about multiple incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their marriage. Her testimony came during the first day of a civil assault and battery trial in Florida, as part of the couple’s divorce proceedings.

According to “ESPN,” Vaccaro became emotional during more than three hours of testimony and described an incident on July 12, 2024, when she was pregnant. She said Hill attempted to punch her in the stomach during an argument.

“The first time he struck at my stomach and punched it and I saved myself,” Vaccaro said. “He was like, ‘I don’t want the baby.’”

Tyreek Hill's lawyer questioned Lakeeta Hill about an incident where she said Tyreek Hill wrestled for 30 minutes straight, forcing her to sign a post-nup and take her necklace but never took any photos that depicts that. https://t.co/OaHkZ8uRet pic.twitter.com/fWeh570S7I — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 6, 2026

Vaccaro testified that she blocked the punch with her hands. She also said Hill pulled her hair and ripped it out during the same incident.

“It was probably the worst of all these abuse times just because he grabbed my hair, ripped it out, throwing all my things. And obviously I was vulnerable; I was pregnant, and he treated me like I was like a man,” Vaccaro said.

During cross-examination, Hill’s attorney questioned Vaccaro about an earlier incident in which she testified that Hill wrestled with her for about 30 minutes. His lawyer pointed to the lack of photographs showing injuries from that incident.

Vaccaro responded that she was not trying to document everything that happened during the marriage. She said she took one photograph because the injury was visible to her in a mirror.

Hill’s attorneys also challenged other parts of Vaccaro’s testimony, including details surrounding incidents in January 2024. The cross-examination is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

The allegations remain claims presented in a civil trial. They have not been established as findings of fact.

NFL Investigation Adds Uncertainty to Tyreek Hill Return

The trial has added another layer of uncertainty to Hill’s NFL future. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told “ESPN” on Tuesday that Vaccaro’s allegations remain under review under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL is also aware of Hill’s previous legal history. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation stemming from a 2014 incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend. He completed three years of court-ordered probation.

Hill’s current situation comes as his agent continues to discuss a possible return. Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hill could potentially sign with a team soon.

The Chiefs remain among the teams linked to Hill. Kansas City is “very interested” in a reunion with the former Chiefs receiver.

Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Miami released him in February 2026 after his serious knee injury.

The receiver has been targeting a return to football and has drawn interest from teams in need of help at wide receiver. However, no signing has been confirmed.

The NFL’s review could also affect Hill’s availability if the league determines that a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy occurred. For now, both his potential return to the field and the outcome of the civil case remain unresolved.