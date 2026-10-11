Why Dolphins Passing Game Isn’t Using Malik Washington, Chris Bell

The Miami Dolphins have a few talented, young wide receivers hoping to prove that they belong in the NFL for the long run.

Malik Washington and Chris Bell are both playmakers — along with Caleb Douglas, who isn’t playing on Sunday in Week 5 due to injury.

But with the Dolphins taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday, the rest of the passing game seemed like it wasn’t even involved much.

Is Malik Washington Playing Today?

Yes, Washington is playing on Sunday in Week 5 for the Dolphins.

He just wasn’t heavily involved early.

He was targeted once in the early going but didn’t catch it.

Washington’s best play in the early going was an 18-yard run.

Is Chris Bell Playing Today?

Yes, Bell is playing on Sunday in Week 5 for the Dolphins, too.

He had two early targets, but he couldn’t catch either one.

The rookie from Louisville was injured coming into the season but is healthy now.

Why Aren’t Dolphins Passing to WRs?

The Dolphins have had passing issues all day long on Sunday through the first 20 minutes of the game.

Malik Willis began just 1-for-6 throwing the ball. It’s not a total surprise, as Willis has struggled for most of the season since his big offseason signing.

Willis only completed one of his first six passes, and it was to Jalen Tolbert for 22 yards.

He threw incomplete twice to Chris Bell, then once to Malik Washington, once to Kevin Coleman Jr. and Will Kacmarek.

It’s unlikely that the Dolphins will get things rolling in a major way through the air, but in what should be an aerial attack led by the Bengals, Miami is going to have to throw the ball some to keep up.

How Dolphins Scored First TD

Despite not having passing success early, Miami did take advantage of an early drive to score a touchdown on a short run by Ollie Gordon II.

Gordon is getting more work in the early going than Jaylen Wright, which is similar to how things broke down last week.

The Dolphins are playing without star RB De’Von Achane, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.