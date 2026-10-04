Why Dolphins Are Playing RBs Ollie Gordon, Jaylen Wright in This Split

If Miami Dolphins fans entered Sunday seeking answers in the RB split between Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, it didn’t come quickly.

There was always going to be uncertainty here with star running back De’Von Achane now out for the year with a torn ACL. Gordon and Wright, in some order, seemed likely to take over. But who would it really be?

Fantasy football players were particularly curious, as you’d expect. It’s important to get the running back position right, especially if you just lost Achane for the season.

Gordon and Wright brought their own pros and cons to the table, but both had a case at a role.

In the early going of Week 4 against the Vikings, both have a role, too.

Dolphins’ RB Split

The Dolphins used Gordon exclusively after Achane got hurt in Week 3, but that wasn’t a strategy. It was circumstance.

Wright was inactive in Week 3 due to a foot injury, which led to 17 carries, 41 yards and a TD for Gordon against the Chiefs.

That didn’t guarantee Gordon would be the top option in Week 4, though.

Wright spent most of the last two years as the RB2 behind Achane on the Dolphins’ depth chart. Much suggested that Wright would be ahead of Gordon as long as he was healthy.

Wright was indeed active on Sunday, and so then it seemed he might get the nod.

For what it’s worth, Wright was out there on the field on the Dolphins’ drive with about 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

Gordon was on the field later in the first quarter.

Gordon and Wright each had one early carry — Wright’s for two yards, Gordon’s for 12 yards.

Interestingly, Gordon had two targets almost right away. He caught both, but they went for zero yards total.

This one might take a while to be figured out, particularly once the Dolphins then split their second carries on the same drive.

This seems like a true split.

Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon Jersey Numbers

Both Dolphins RBs have single-digit numbers, so if you’re trying to find them, you’ll have to look closely.

Gordon is wearing the No. 0 — hey, his name is Ollie.

And Wright has the No. 5. He used to wear double-digits, but this season, he upgraded to the flashy single-digit 5.

The Dolphins will likely try both out until they can figure out who the hot hand is. An 0-3 team has no reason not to try anything and everything.