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Why Ref From Dolphins-Vikings Game is Suspended by NFL

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 10: Referee Adrian Hill #29 officiates between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This isn’t something that happens often, but it was clearly a weird weekend in the NFL: Not one, but two officials from Week 4 games have been suspended by the league.

One of those is Adrian Hill, who was the referee for the 15-10 Minnesota Vikings win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Hill has been given a one-game suspension by the NFL for his conduct during the game.

Elsewhere, the line judge Jeff Seeman was given a two-game suspension for his conduct during the Cardinals-Giants game.

Here, we’ve broken down more about what happened with Hill.

Why Was Dolphins-Vikings Ref Adrian Hill Suspended?

Hill was suspended for his interaction with Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson.

The officials had whistled a play dead at the snap for a neutral-zone infraction while the Dolphins were on offense.

Wilson stayed engaged with Miami RB Ollie Gordon II, who was blocking him. And although the whistle had blown, Gordon’s block eventually pushed Wilson into a collision with Hill.

The linebacker knocked Hill to the ground, and when Hill got up, he appeared to yell at Wilson while pointing intensely in an apparent effort to tell him to get out of the way.

Wilson spoke about the collision afterward and didn’t seem bothered by Hill’s actions.

“That was funny, honestly,” Wilson told reporters postgame, via ESPN. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on. He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and [Gordon]. He said he was just trying to break us up.”

The NFL apparently didn’t like the look of Hill’s gesturing toward Wilson.

Suspension for Cardinals-Giants Line Judge

The other suspension, a two-game verdict for the line judge Jeff Seeman, was a worse look for the NFL.

Seeman was caught on footage appearing to curse at Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride.

McBride was targeted by QB Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play, and the Giants‘ Dru Phillips was in tight coverage.

No call was made on Phillips for pass interference or illegal contact, while replays showed that he had definitely contacted McBride before the ball arrived.

McBride showed his displeasure with Seeman, who then shouted back at him.

Camera angles did Seeman no favors for the language he directed at McBride, and it cost him a two-game suspension.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Ref From Dolphins-Vikings Game is Suspended by NFL

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