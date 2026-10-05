Why Ref From Dolphins-Vikings Game is Suspended by NFL

This isn’t something that happens often, but it was clearly a weird weekend in the NFL: Not one, but two officials from Week 4 games have been suspended by the league.

One of those is Adrian Hill, who was the referee for the 15-10 Minnesota Vikings win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Hill has been given a one-game suspension by the NFL for his conduct during the game.

Elsewhere, the line judge Jeff Seeman was given a two-game suspension for his conduct during the Cardinals-Giants game.

Here, we’ve broken down more about what happened with Hill.

Why Was Dolphins-Vikings Ref Adrian Hill Suspended?

Hill was suspended for his interaction with Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson.

The officials had whistled a play dead at the snap for a neutral-zone infraction while the Dolphins were on offense.

Wilson stayed engaged with Miami RB Ollie Gordon II, who was blocking him. And although the whistle had blown, Gordon’s block eventually pushed Wilson into a collision with Hill.

The linebacker knocked Hill to the ground, and when Hill got up, he appeared to yell at Wilson while pointing intensely in an apparent effort to tell him to get out of the way.

Wilson spoke about the collision afterward and didn’t seem bothered by Hill’s actions.

“That was funny, honestly,” Wilson told reporters postgame, via ESPN. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on. He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and [Gordon]. He said he was just trying to break us up.”

The NFL apparently didn’t like the look of Hill’s gesturing toward Wilson.

NFL referee Adrian Hill had a strong reaction when Vikings LB Eric Wilson offered to help him up after their inadvertent collision. (📺 FOX) https://t.co/azDgsIZESY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Suspension for Cardinals-Giants Line Judge

The other suspension, a two-game verdict for the line judge Jeff Seeman, was a worse look for the NFL.

Seeman was caught on footage appearing to curse at Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride.

NFL official Jeff Seeman has been suspended 2 games for this encounter: https://t.co/mHWXp39bms — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 5, 2026

McBride was targeted by QB Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play, and the Giants‘ Dru Phillips was in tight coverage.

No call was made on Phillips for pass interference or illegal contact, while replays showed that he had definitely contacted McBride before the ball arrived.

McBride showed his displeasure with Seeman, who then shouted back at him.

Camera angles did Seeman no favors for the language he directed at McBride, and it cost him a two-game suspension.