Dolphins May Part Ways With Key Starter in Blockbuster Trade

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 after a 15-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday’s loss marked the first time since 2019 that Miami had lost the first four games of the season.

That start has not come as a surprise as the Dolphins were expected to have a difficult 2026 season following their roster teardown this offseason. This offseason, Miami cut ties with most of their high-priced veterans, prioritizing inexperienced young players with upside. While some of the team’s young players have definitely stepped up and impressed, it has not been enough for the Dolphins to secure their first win.

Now, one of the few Dolphins veterans that remains is reportedly being viewed as a potential trade candidate around the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Defensive Lineman Listed as Trade Candidate

NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted that there is buzz around a potential trade regarding Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler. Sieler, who is currently Miami’s longest-tenured player, is 31 years old and still has three years remaining on his current contract.

La Canfora wrote: “The Dolphins are building for the future. While Sieler is now in his 30s, he continues to draw double teams at the line of scrimmage despite limited help around him. As Miami seeks to accumulate draft capital, Sieler becomes a prime trading chip.

He carries an affordable $1.3 million base salary this season, which contenders have noted. He is set to make $12.7 million next year, a figure that is effectively guaranteed.

“You’re getting 1½ seasons for $13 million, depending on when you make the trade,” explained one NFL salary-cap expert. “That’s how you frame it to ownership.””

Sieler is fresh off his best game of the 2026 season. Against the Vikings, Miami’s defensive lineman registered his first two sacks of the season. Sieler is coming off a down season, as he registered only 5.5 sacks after consecutive 10-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024. Sieler signed a three-year, $64 million contract extension.

Zach Sieler’s Dolphins Tenure

This is not the first time Sieler has been part of a Miami Dolphins rebuild. Sieler joined the Dolphins during their difficult 2019 season. He was claimed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad that season and impressed during limited playing time. That led to Sieler becoming one of the most productive players for the Dolphins during the 2020s.

With 37.5 sacks, Sieler is currently 11th in Dolphins franchise history. He is one sack from equaling A.J. Duhe for the No. 10 spot. Only Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake have more sacks than Sieler during the 2000s.

Sieler is currently a captain on the 2026 Dolphins and a key starter. Regarding the leadership he provides, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “It’s valuable to me. It’s valuable to our young players. To have a guy like that around the youth of this team and having a guy that I can lean on, because not only does he do all that, but he’s one of the best people ever. I mean, I’m sure you guys have been around him. There’s not a much better person out there than Zach Sieler. He does everything the right way.”

While there is some buzz about a potential trade, Miami would likely have to receive significant compensation to move Sieler. It is also possible that Sieler could push for a trade if he wants to be part of a contending team. However, that feels unlikely after the defensive lineman previously said he wants to retire with the Dolphins.