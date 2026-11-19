The Minnesota Vikings currently boast a 7-2 record, and there’s little doubt which side of the ball deserves the credit for their success.

In fact, their offense and defense have had polar opposite performances over the first half of the season. Their defense is the second-best in terms of yards allowed (273.3), and their offense has put up the second-fewest yards (271.8).

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has earned him (much-deserved) high praise across the entire league. However, not everyone is impressed with their performance. Former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone has firmly planted his flag in that territory.

“Dude, I would destroy Flores,” Boone said on Tuesday’s episode of the 49ers Collective. “Are you serious? I know exactly what he’s doing, and I think it’s hilarious because not many people can figure it out. You go to your o-line, and you go, ‘Listen, if you want to win this game, it’s going to run through you.’ ”

He also didn’t mince words on Sunday night’s matchup between Minnesota and San Francisco. “They’re easily gettable in a Shanahan offense,” Boone said. “As long as you stay on the same page and you can run the ball, because you’re not gonna get 8 [defenders] up [at the line of scrimmage] on 1st and 10, you’re not gonna get 8 up on 2nd and 5.”

Brian Flores’ Ultra-Aggressive Scheme Is The Main Reason For Vikings’ Success

Seemingly every week, you hear a new statistic about how [insert opposing quarterback here] set a career high in how often he got pressured against Minnesota. Opposing offenses have had no answers for the blitz all season, and that approach has been something other teams have attempted to incorporate into their schemes.

Flores’ hyper-aggressive play-calling has also helped a few unheralded players put up All-Pro caliber stat lines this season. The Vikings’ 37 sacks are four more than the second-place team (Texans), and that includes a handful of squads that haven’t had their Bye Week yet.

Andrew Van Ginkel is tied for second in the NFL with 8.5 sacks. Dallas Turner, the only person Boone gave flowers to on Minnesota’s defense, sits right behind him with 8. They’ve firmly established themselves as the league’s most feared edge rusher duo this season.

Blake Cashman has also added 4.5 sacks and has stuffed the stat sheets like few other linebackers this season. He also has 76 tackles (including 10 TFLs) and 7 pass deflections. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is tied for third with 4 interceptions and is also potentially on his way to an All-Pro campaign.

Flores has used the lemons at his disposal to make lemonade all season. He deserves much more credit than Boone is willing to give him.

Sunday Night’s Matchup Will Be A Primetime Showcase Of Best On Best

While Boone deserves his fair share of criticism for his take on Flores, his analysis of Kyle Shanahan’s offense is spot-on (as it should be, considering he covers the team). He’s one of the league’s best offensive minds, and he has been for a long time.

There will be a few interesting storylines to keep an eye on when the Vikings have the ball on offense. Kirk Cousins’ return will be interesting to watch, especially with this being his second game against San Francisco’s defense in the past two weeks. It’ll also be interesting to see whether Jauan Jennings can get involved on offense against his former team.

Nevertheless, the real fireworks will come when the 49ers have the ball. The league’s top-ranked offense against the second-ranked defense. Two of the most innovative coaches on their respective sides of the ball battling it out.

Boone made it clear which of his former teams he thinks will have the edge. Flores will be eager to make that opinion look as inept as he’s made many of the offenses his Vikings have played against this season.