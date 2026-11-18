Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that wide receiver Jordan Addison will not need to go on injured reserve for his thumb injury. The coach addressed it in a press conference with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

The injury occurred when Addison was catching passes at practice last Friday. The incident aggravated a minor thumb issue that Addison has been dealing with over the course of training camp. Placing him on short-term injured reserve was initially considered. Now, it’s apparent that the Vikings expect him back in less than four games.

O’Connell made it clear that this is the direction the Vikings are going to take.

“Did want to give you guys some encouraging news on Jordan Addison. So, he did indeed have successful surgery on Monday. But just the updates following the surgery, he will not as of right now go on short-term IR. Just looking at the potential timeline for that, and that was really encouraging. Obviously, subject to change as he gets into his rehab. He did join us back here today, and excited to get him going.”

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jordan Addison Has Been Key Piece For Vikings

Addison has been a solid complementary piece for the Vikings this season. He has dealt with injuries over the course of the last couple weeks, but has still managed to play at a high level. He has 277 receiving yards on 18 catches for a touchdown this season. His best game for the Vikings this year came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 17. He caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in that contest.

The Pittsburgh product has been able to carry the complementary role with him throughout the course of his career. He has 193 catches for 2,673 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has been a solid contributor opposite Justin Jefferson. Furthermore, he has been able to elevate his play throughout the course of his career with the defenses keying in on Jefferson.

Getty The Vikings are expecting to get Jordan Addison back from a hamstring injury after their bye week

A Positive Development For Vikings

This development is certainly a positive one. For one, it means that the Vikings are going to get Addison back sooner rather than later. They do not believe that is severe enough for him to miss the minimum four games. As O’Connell notes, things can change rather quickly and never tell exactly how the injury process is going to go. Even still, getting Addison back for the stretch run is going to be important. The Vikings offense was able to find new life with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, getting Addison healthy and back into the fold will be important.

They have been able to get strong production out of Justin Jefferson, and Addison has been able to feed off that when healthy. It will be interesting to see how Addison progresses over the course of the next couple of weeks. It will also be fascinating to see how he continues to build his relationship with Cousins.

Either way, this certainly seems like a positive prognosis for a team that is looking to make the most of their opportunities.