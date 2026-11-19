The Minnesota Vikings have brand-new life with QB Kirk Cousins back at the helm.

Ever since Sam Darnold departed in 2024 for the Seahawks, the Vikings have had some of the worst QB play in the NFL. Sure, head coach Kevin O’Connell wears some of the blame for that. However, there comes a certain point where he can’t force people to execute.

With Cousins back in the saddle, Minnesota’s offense finally looked competent again. They put up 30 points on a Packers defense that was red hot, which would sound like a fever dream over the last few weeks. Week 9’s 6-point effort against Buffalo, one of the worst defenses in the league, made the rock hit the bottom.

The man he left behind in Las Vegas, rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, recently opened up on Cousins’ exit.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Receives Heartfelt Message From Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza recently spoke with the media about Kirk Cousins after his departure.

“We talked after both of the Raiders and the Vikings games on Sunday. Really proud of him and what he accomplished. It’s great; he’s awesome. He’s been a great mentor of mine. Evidently, he’s in a different building. Still lean on him and still lean on all of the great mentors that I have in this building, with the coaching staff and other players and leaders on our team.”

It’s wholesome to hear that Mendoza and Cousins are still keeping close. Kirk Cousins doesn’t have to help the young QB whatsoever anymore now that he’s not on the team. Still, he’s there for the former National Champion as his career begins this season.

LB Blake Cashman Named ‘Mid-Season MVP’

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named Blake Cashman as the Vikings’ mid-season MVP.

“He and Arvell Reese are the only players in the league with more than 75 tackles and at least four sacks, but Cashman has done it in only eight games. He’s also tied for the team lead with seven passes defended. The 30-year-old is the focal point of the league’s No. 1 defense.”

Cashman has undoubtedly been one of the most under-appreciated names in the NFL in 2026. Still, when he was out of action in Week 10 in Green Bay, the Vikings defense survived without him. Ivan Pace Jr. filled in servicably, showing that this defense is for real even when they’re without the heart of it.

Cashman is scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 NFL season. He will be a priority to re-sign for Minnesota before that happens.