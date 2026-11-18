The Minnesota Vikings saw their bold trade for Kirk Cousins immediately get justified in Week 10, as he led the team to a resounding 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC North clash. After getting mediocre quarterback play all season long before Cousins’ arrival, he quickly proved that he could be just what the team needs in order to make a deep playoff run.

The main culprit of the Vikings’ rough offensive season to this point has been Kyler Murray, who was supposed to be an improvement over J.J. McCarthy under center. Instead, Murray has struggled through poor play and injuries to this point, with a hamstring ailment he is dealing with being one of the reasons the team traded for Cousins. Ahead of Week 11, Minnesota shared an update on Murray’s injury status after he was inactive for the team’s win over Green Bay.

Kyler Murray Still Not Practicing Because of Hamstring Injury

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Vikings were expected to be able to help revive Murray’s career after he flamed out with the Arizona Cardinals. That ended up not happening, though, as Murray was largely ineffective during what was essentially five games of action (100/154, 1,022 YDS, 5 TD, 3 INT), which prompted the front office to go out and reunite with Cousins.

It also didn’t help that Murray has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss Minnesota’s past two games. It would have been one thing if Carson Wentz held his own while filling in for Murray, but he looked even worse than the two-time Pro Bowler in a spot start against the Buffalo Bills.

Wentz was Cousins’ backup against the Packers, thanks to Murray being inactive as he tends to his hamstring injury. Once he’s healthy, Murray should take over for Wentz as Cousins’ backup, but he remains hampered by this ailment, as he didn’t practice again on Wednesday, which is a bad sign when it comes to his quest to get back on the field for the Vikings.

Kyler Murray Trending Towards Missing Vikings’ Week 11 Action

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With Cousins in town, Murray’s status isn’t as important for the Vikings anymore, but all it takes is one injury for a backup to be thrown into the fray. If something were to happen to Cousins, Minnesota would rather turn to Murray than either Wentz or Max Brosmer, but his injury woes are preventing him from even having a shot at finding his way back onto the field.

The good news for Murray is that there are still practices left in the week, so if he manages to log even just one limited participation, that could be enough for him to be active on Sunday. The fact that he couldn’t practice right out of the gate on Wednesday isn’t a good sign, though, which will make his status worth watching over the next couple of days.