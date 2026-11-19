The Minnesota Vikings had no choice but to turn to their lesser-known weapons on offense against the Green Bay Packers last week, but there is at least one such player who head coach Kevin O’Connell plans to involve more moving forward, even as the roster gets healthier around recently returned quarterback Kirk Cousins.

O’Connell emphasized the play of league-leading punt returner Myles Price as a wide receiver for Cousins at Lambeau Field last Sunday. Price finished the afternoon with four catches on four targets for 49 yards, including a 38-year explosive play that went for a touchdown.

The 2025 undrafted rookie out of Indiana had just six catches for 32 yards across eight games this season prior to his breakout performance against the Packers, though last week’s contest should earn him a bigger role on offense moving forward.

“We want to continue to find ways to get Myles involved in the offense,” O’Connell told Paul Allen of KFAN during an interview on Wednesday, November 19.

Vikings WR Myles Price Perhaps NFL’s Best Overall Return Man

Price is currently leading the NFL in punt return yards (262 yards) and average yardage gained per punt return (17.5 yards). His long return of 86 yards that also accounted for a TD are both league-leading marks heading into Week 11 as well.

He has also returned 28 kickoffs for 818 yards, which equates to an average of 29.5 yards per return. Both of those yardage totals rank Price third in the league as a kickoff returner.

Yet despite all of Price’s explosiveness, Minnesota’s depth at wide receiver has afforded him minimal chances to get on the field over the course of his first two professional campaigns.

He appeared in all 17 of the team’s regular-season games as a rookie, though did so exclusively on special teams with 139 total snaps in that phase. This season, Price has played 123 offensive snaps, including 33 last Sunday in Green Bay, and 79 snaps on special teams.

Jordan Addison’s Injury Should Open Up More Snaps for Myles Price Across Next Few Games

The thumb injury to wideout Jordan Addison, which he suffered during practice late last week and required surgery to repair, opened up an opportunity for Price — as did a calf injury to WR Jauan Jennings that has sidelined him for the past two games.

Minnesota is optimistic that Jennings can get back onto the field for the team’s Week 11 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City. However, Addison will not be back in time for that game.

The Vikings chose not to send Addison to the short-term IR, which means they are hopeful he will miss the next three games at most. But even if Jennings returns this week, Addison’s absence should still afford Price some chances in the pass game.

Jennings has battled injuries and inconsistent play this season after inking with Minnesota for one year and $8 million. Thus, heading into Week 11, Jennings has tallied just six catches for 54 yards on 10 targets. Price, on the other hand, has 15 targets for 10 catches, 81 yards and one TD.