The San Francisco 49ers offense will have their hands full when they face the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11 on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Minnesota is coming off an amazing performance in their Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Packers QB Jordan Love was harassed by the Vikings defense, which sacked him eight times and generated four takeaways. As a result, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and the protection will have to be aware of where the pressure is coming from.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is coming off scoring 46 points in their Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of the game, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about the challenge of facing the Vikings’ defense.

“I do believe we’ve got a huge challenge this week,” Lynch said during a Nov. 19 appearance on KNBR. “This defense, led by Brian Flores, is different than what you see week in, week out. They come at you with a ton of pressure. They feast on making it seem like chaos on the defensive side of the ball.

“So that’s our challenge: To limit the negative plays, to understand that there’s going to be some, but typically, and this is what makes them so good, when people are blitzing, there’s usually a little bit of feast or famine.

“These guys play incredibly sound. I think they’ve done it so much. That’s what I marvel at Brian Flores’ ability to send so much pressure but be extremely sound. And their players get a lot of that credit. They’ve got some really good football players who fit their system well, and it’s a big challenge for us.”

Brock Purdy Will Be Key Against Minnesota Defense

Now, Lynch explains how much responsibility falls on Purdy’s shoulders to read opposing defenses and keep the 49ers offense operating smoothly, a challenge that awaits him against the Vikings.

“Lots of times, a couple plays are called, and it’s Brock’s job to identify what they’re doing defensively and get us in the right call. He does that seamlessly, and a lot is put on him. I just can’t say enough about Brock. Brock can play on time and rhythm, and he can also create and make things happen, as we saw the other day.

“You saw all of it on full display. He’s playing at an incredibly high level, and it’s just really what we’ve come to expect. He’s having an unbelievable season, and he knows the challenge he’ll have this week against Minnesota.”

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on Vikings DC Brian Flores

With the Vikings’ defense and the 49ers’ offense being a heavyweight fight within the game, there’s also a lot of respect. Recently, Niners head coach, Kyle Shanahan, shared candid words about Flores ahead of the matchup.

“[Flores is] more unique than all the other 31 guys,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s the one guy who commits to this, and it’s not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He’s been doing it his whole time in Minnesota. He did the same thing in Miami. He’s as good as it gets at that stuff.”