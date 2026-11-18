Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were able to lead the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense during an impressive road victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 with a little help from some of the lesser known playmakers on the roster. But the unit might need more than that to keep up with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on the upcoming edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

Luckily for Cousins and company, the Vikings are at least optimistic about the chances that tight end TJ Hockenson might return from wrist and chest injuries and that wideout Jauan Jennings can get back from a calf strain in time to contribute during the NFL’s marquee Week 11 matchup.

“Vikings are hopeful that WR Jauan Jennings (calf) will be ready to return from a two-game absence and play against his former team vs. 49ers in Mexico City,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported via X on Wednesday, November 18.

They're also hopeful for T.J. Hockenson (chest/wrist). https://t.co/LrOedjfxxP — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 18, 2026

“They’re also hopeful for TJ Hockenson (chest/wrist),” Seifert added in a separate, but linked, post.

Vikings Will Not Send Wide Receiver Jordan Addison to Short-Term Injured Reserve List

Meanwhile, Jordan Addison will miss the showdown with San Francisco after sustaining a thumb injury during practice last week. However, the Vikings announced on Wednesday that Addison is not heading to the short-term injured reserve list (IR).

A short-term IR designation would slam the door on Addison’s return for at least the next four games. That Minnesota isn’t sending him there indicates that the team believes the wide receiver might return to action before then.

Addison underwent surgery to repair the thumb prior to the Vikings’ win over Green Bay on Sunday. He was a rookie the last time Cousins was the franchise’s quarterback and put up the best season of his four-year career to this point with Cousins throwing him the football over the first eight games before the QB’s 2023 campaign ended due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Vikings Can Establish Themselves as NFC Super Bowl Favorites With Win Over 49ers in Mexico City

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 49ers (8-1) are three-point favorites to best the Vikings (7-2) at the neutral site game south of the border, per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Minnesota entered the contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers last week as a similar betting underdog and walked out with a 20-point victory.

Minnesota’s defense did the majority of the heavy lifting in Green Bay, hitting quarterback Jordan Love 12 times, tallying eight sacks and forcing four turnovers. The unit remains arguably the best in the league, while the Vikings also field impeccable special teams groupings.

Cousins’ return to the offense has not just increased confidence and competence on that side of the football, but it appears to have reinvigorated the entire organization, both on and off the field. Should Minnesota travel to Mexico and best the NFC-leading 49ers, it will be difficult for anyone to deny the Vikings’ Super Bowl credentials down the back half of the 2026 campaign.