The Minnesota Vikings are just one game into their reunion with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and things couldn’t possibly be going better. But Cousins is also 38 years old and on what is essentially a one-year contract that the team will have to rework if it decides to keep him around in 2027 and/or beyond, so earnest talk about the future of the position is already underway.

Chiming in on Wednesday, November 18, albeit somewhat indirectly, was ESPN’s Jordan Reid by way of his mid-season first-round mock draft.

Minnesota snagged a share of the NFC North Division lead after routing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last Sunday in a win that re-established the Vikings as premier Super Bowl contenders in the conference alongside the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers — two teams Minnesota has on its schedule down the back half of the campaign.

Even in a worst-case scenario, the likelihood is that the Vikings are picking late in Round 1 come next April. But the once lauded class of 2027 QBs has thinned out to significant degree, and Minnesota should be able to select one of the first four or five signal-callers off the board even if the team is picking in the late 20s or (fingers crossed) 32nd overall.

Darian Mensah Predicted to Fall to Vikings in Late First Round of NFL Draft

As Reid projects it in mid-November, the Vikings won’t win the Super Bowl but will get darn close after Cousins’ return.

Reid predicts that Minnesota will select 29th overall, which indicates a loss in the NFC Championship Game, and will acquire Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Darien Mensah with that draft pick.

“Mensah doesn’t have as high a ceiling as other top quarterbacks in the class, and his drive velocity is a subject of debate for scouts, but he is an efficient passer who is poised and accurate (his 76.3% completion rate leads the FBS),” Reid wrote. “He has put up gaudy numbers for the Hurricanes, and he would provide a stable floor at the position for the Vikings.”

Darian Mensah Could Replicate Fernando Mendoza’s Elite Season From 2025-26

Mensah turns 22 in January and is playing his third season of college football in 2026. He spent his first year at Tulane before starting for Duke in 2025 and landing with Miami this season.

While at Duke, Mensah tallied nearly 4,000 passing yards and 34 TDs, both of which led the ACC. He also protected the football extremely well, tossing just six INTs across 14 appearances.

This time around, Mensah is playing even better for another ACC squad in Miami that has legitimate national title aspirations. Through 10 games, the quarterback has tallied nearly 3,100 passing yards and 29 TDs, again leading the conference in both categories. He has thrown just two interceptions.

Miami has lost only one game this season, which came on the road to the one-loss Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a touchdown and without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney in the lineup because of an injury.

And while Mensah is something of a long-shot to replicate what QB Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers accomplished last year, it is not out of the question that Mensah could win the national title and hoist the Heisman Trophy before entering the draft as a first-round prospect.