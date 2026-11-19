A lot of the attention surrounding the Minnesota Vikings has been specifically focused on QB Kirk Cousins.

Cousins’ triumphant return to the Vikings has been the talk of the league this week. He returned to Lambeau Field to exercise his demons, defeating the Packers 30-10. The iconic venue was where Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in November of 2023.

However, before his return, the talk of the Twin Cities was the Vikings’ defense. “Generational” is a word the fanbase has tossed around like a football around the yard on Thanksgiving.

One of the key cogs in the ferocious machine that is Brian Flores’ defense is LB Blake Cashman.

Vikings LB Blake Cashman Named ‘Mid-Season MVP’

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named Blake Cashman as the Vikings’ mid-season MVP.

“He and Arvell Reese are the only players in the league with more than 75 tackles and at least four sacks, but Cashman has done it in only eight games. He’s also tied for the team lead with seven passes defended. The 30-year-old is the focal point of the league’s No. 1 defense.”

Cashman has undoubtedly been one of the most under-appreciated names in the NFL in 2026. Still, when he was out of action in Week 10 in Green Bay, the Vikings defense survived without him. Ivan Pace Jr. filled in servicably, showing that this defense is for real even when they’re without the heart of it.

Cashman is scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 NFL season. He will be a priority to re-sign for Minnesota before that happens.

Kirk Cousins Reunion ‘Could Just Be Getting Started,’ per Florio

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk hinted that the Vikings could keep Kirk Cousins past this year.

“The Vikings have already expressed interest in keeping Cousins beyond the current season, we’re told,” said Florio. “As we understand it, the sentiment was articulated casually and in passing before his rousing debut at Lambeau Field. And it was more of an indication that there will be discussions.”

If Minnesota wants Cousins back, they’re going to have to revise his deal. He will get a $10 million guaranteed bonus on the third day of the league year in 2027, which is manageable. However, the almost $80 million in guarantees for 2028 that is set to vest on the fifth day of the league year in 2027 is not.

“It’s clear that, one week after Cousins returned to Minnesota, both sides have significant appreciation for each other,” Florio added. “Which gives both sides a very strong motivation to find a way to keep it going at least for 2027.”

Kirk Cousins could provide the Vikings with another opportunity to take a shot at QB. This time, they can right the wrongs of the J.J. McCarthy fumble.