Jauan Jennings‘ decision to sign with the Minnesota Vikings as the team’s third wide receiver was a big deal over the offseason, but the way it has played out through 10 weeks has been so nondescript and otherwise disappointing that the casual NFL fan might have forgotten he was even on the roster.

Part of the problem is the calf injury Jennings has battled over the past several weeks, which has sidelined him for the past two games and has him on the injury report again this week, though as a full participant over the past two practice sessions and trending toward a return against the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City.

Jennings spent the first five years of his career with the Niners, during which he produced nearly 2,600 receiving yards and 22 TDs on 210 catches across 75 games played including 32 starts. He was particularly successful over the past two campaigns, which earned Jennings an $8 million deal from the Vikings in May.

But after missing the first game of the campaign due to family issues, Jennings appeared to go missing in Minnesota’s offense over the next six weeks. He tallied just six receptions for 54 yards on 10 total targets from QBs Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, then suffered his calf injury in practice.

At one point, the Vikings attempted to trade Jennings back to the 49ers (8-1), who have had tremendous success this season despite a rash of injuries to their WR room. But Jennings spoke with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and politely declined, asking to remain in Minnesota where he said he’s been happy.

Then on Thursday, November 19, Jennings spoke with reporters about his expected return to the field against his old team in primetime.

Vikings Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings Harbors No Bad Feelings Toward 49ers

Jennings has always been a physical and fiery player, which has gotten him mixed up in some controversies over his NFL tenure.

However, his tone on his former franchise was a bit lighter than one might expect, particularly given how much is on the line in the premier matchup of the league’s Week 11 slate of games.

“I’m excited for every game,” Jennings said, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “I mean, it’s the San Francisco 49ers. It’s my old team. I can’t wait. It’s always my guys for life. Can’t wait to see them.”

Vikings’ Trade for Kirk Cousins Has Potential to Turn Around Jauan Jennings’ Season

There exists some legitimate call for optimism on the part of Jennings and the Vikings organization as a whole, as well as the fanbase, that the wideout can turn things around down the second half of the season.

First of all, quarterback Kirk Cousins is now under center instead of Murray or Wentz.

Cousins tossed the football for 207 yards, two TDs and one INT against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, playing just alright but instilling the offense with the confidence and competence necessary to capitalize on another dominant defensive performance — all of which translated into a 20-point Vikings’ win.

Jennings has yet to play with Cousins, and he should occupy a significant role as the No. 2 wide receiver with Jordan Addison out for the short-term following a thumb injury in practice late last week that required surgery.

San Francisco also offers Jennings a unique opportunity to have by far his biggest outing of the season, which wouldn’t be difficult considering his numbers regardless. But the 49ers, while boasting the No. 6 defense in overall yards per game surrendered, are slightly below average against the pass (17th of 32 teams), per ESPN statistics.

The San Francisco defense just surrendered 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, and Jennings has the extra motivation of playing against his former team/one of the biggest threats to the Vikings’ Super Bowl aspirations after pushing back against an opportunity to rejoin the 49ers in their bid for a title.