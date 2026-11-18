The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers set up for an amazing matchup, especially with head coach Kyle Shanahan facing defensive coordinator Brian Flores. It’s the cliché phrase for when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

San Francisco’s offense is coming off putting up 46 points in their Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while the Vikings’ defense held the Green Bay Packers offense to 10 points. As a result, it will feel like a heavyweight fight when both units are out on the field.

Nonetheless, there’s a lot of respect from Shanahan towards Flores as the 49ers head coach spoke to the media on Nov. 18 ahead of the Week 11 game.

“[Flores is] more unique than all the other 31 guys,” Shanahan said (h/t David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard). “He’s the one guy who commits to this, and it’s not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He’s been doing it his whole time in Minnesota. He did the same thing in Miami. He’s as good as it gets at that stuff.

“Anybody who lives in that world as much as he does, it’s usually a matter of time. I think offensive coaches used to like to say that early on, but it’s too many years of it and too many games this year that they’re sound.

“They put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play caller, the offensive line, the receivers, everybody. A lot of times, when you go into an NFL game, the pressure’s really on people on third down and stuff like that because those are situations where everything can come [down to it]. When you play against Brian Flores, it’s 70 straight plays of that.”

Brian Flores on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Ahead of Week 11 Game

Meanwhile, Flores will need to do a good job of making 49ers QB Brock Purdy feel uncomfortable. Purdy went 22-for-28 on his pass attempts for three touchdowns while posting a 154.5 passer rating against the Cowboys’ defense.

“I hate to keep saying the same thing, but the game has certainly slowed down for him,” Flores told reporters. “He’s playing high-level football, with command of the offense, making checks at the line of scrimmage, and making high-level throws into tight windows. His scramble ability doesn’t get talked about enough.

“His quarterback mobility and ability to make plays off-script are impressive. I think he knows he’s got a great group of skilled players, and he gets them the ball and distributes it pretty evenly, whether it’s Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans or [George] Kittle. They’ve got a great group, and he’s done a great job.”

Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Pumped to Face Niners

Furthermore, this game between the 49ers and Vikings will allow Jauan Jennings to face his old team, which he rejected a trade to before the deadline. As a result, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell noted that Jennings is pumped up for this game in Mexico City.

“He is [pumped up to face the 49ers],” O’Connell said during the Nov. 17 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “Jauan is a guy that brings it every single week, and he’s played a critical role for us on some of those early downs, doing some jobs that only Jauan Jennings can really do.

“I know he’s going to be ready to do those things. Obviously, with us being down Jordan Addison right now, we’re going to need to get some plays out of him in the pass game.”