The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense could be the difference-maker in their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Moreover, Minnesota’s offense received a shot in the arm with the arrival of veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

During the Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, Cousins frequently targeted Jefferson, who recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards. As such, the Cousins-Jefferson connection will need to lead the way if Minnesota wants to leave Mexico City with a win over the Niners.

Meanwhile, Jefferson discussed the significance of the Week 11 primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup featuring two of the league’s top teams.

“It’s a big game for sure,” Jefferson told reporters on Nov. 18. “A Sunday night game against two teams that are at the top of the league, and it’s going to be exciting. Just seeing the different plays that they have been making on their side, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.

“With our defense and our offense growing to the expectations that we want to meet, it’s going to be a great matchup. I feel like our guys are excited about the matchup and just feeding off last week. We had an all-around pretty good game.

“It’s all about having those same expectations, not going into the game thinking about the matchup, how big the game is, or where we’re at in the world; It’s just about playing ball and executing our plays one by one, not thinking about the end result of the game or making that big play that sets the tone. It’s about going out there and playing freely.”

Justin Jefferson on Vikings’ Altitude Preparation

In preparation for the game in Mexico City, the Vikings installed an altitude chamber at their practice facility to help players acclimate to the high-altitude conditions.

As a result, Jefferson discussed how the chambers have helped prepare the team and whether he feels they have made a difference in their conditioning.

“It’s been really good,” Jefferson added. “It’s good to have that feel and get acclimated to that feeling of being at altitude. For the past four or five weeks, we’ve been training in there and trying to get our lungs acclimated to it.

“It’s different for sure. It’s different than what we’re really used to, but I feel like we’re ready, and they’ve got us well prepared to go there, play fast, play freely, and really not think about all the extra stuff that goes into it.”

Justin Jefferson on Adjusting to High Altitude

Furthermore, the Vikings star receiver described his initial experience using the altitude chamber, explaining how noticeable the difference was and how it compared to playing in Denver during the preseason.

“The first couple of times, you definitely feel it every time you go in there,” Jefferson said. “It’s definitely different from what we’re normally used to compared to how it is in there; It’s kind of similar to how Denver is and how we got a little taste of that during the preseason as well.

“It’s definitely a good situation having the chamber and being able to feel it a little bit throughout the weeks we’ve been using it. We feel confident going in there, knowing our lungs are ready and that we’ll be able to run all day.”