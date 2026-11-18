Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with the media on Wednesday. He was able to deliver some positive news on some key players. This included linebacker Blake Cashman, who has been dealing with injuries over the past week

Cashman was in concussion protocol last week. He suffered the injury after suffering a concussion in week nine against the Buffalo Bills. He missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers due to the concussion. Now, it appears that he could be in a spot to return for the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

O’Connell elaborated on this to the media on Wednesday afternoon per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Cashman’s Return Would Be Huge Boost For Vikings

Cashman’s return would certainly be welcome for the Vikings. He has been the defensive play-caller for the team this season. He has recorded 76 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery across eight games. Cashman has been a defensive leader for the team this season. In addition to getting Jordan Addison back for the stretch run, it appears that Cashman will have the opportunity to come back as well.

In addition to being a dependable veteran, he has been able to help the Vikings in other ways this season. Breaking it down even further, he has been a dependable pass-rusher. He has generated 16 total pressures in 19 by insects and quarterback hits on six pass-rush snaps. That aggressiveness has been a key hallmark of Brian Flores’s defense. The aggressiveness itself shows in other ways as well. He has 76 tackles and shares the team lead in tackles for loss with Andrew Van Ginkel.

Vikings Defense Has Been Elite This Season

A Cashman return would set things up nicely for the Vikings as they look to make a key push during the playoff run. He has been a defensive anchor for a unit that is already extremely strong. They ranked first in the league in 14 points allowed per game. This breaks down to 226 points in total.

They have allowed 273.2 yards per game, which is second in the league. They have been stingy in terms of pass defense, as they have allowed 161.4 yards per game. That is good enough for second in the league. In addition, they have only allowed six passing touchdowns.

There is a bit of a drop-off in terms of their run defense. They have allowed 111.9 yards per game, which is 17th in the league. However, they have only surrendered five rushing touchdowns, which is good enough for fourth in the entire league. Even in one of their weaker aspects of the defense, they still remain strong.

The pass rush aspect of the defense has been absolutely fantastic, as they have recorded 37 sacks this year. They are second in the league with 17 takeaways and second in the league with a +8 turnover differential. Simply put, they have been an absolute monster when it comes to the defensive side of football.

Getting Cashman back would certainly add to that. He has been a major part of what they have been able to do, and it has been fun to watch.