The Minnesota Vikings have a very miniature crisis at wide receiver emerging, with Jordan Addison ruled out for the next few weeks and WR3 Jauan Jennings’s status this week up-in-the-air with a calf injury.

The team used the trio of Tai Felton, Myles Price and Jeshaun Jones as wide receiver support for All-Pro Justin Jefferson in the team’s victory over the Packers last Sunday, but it appears that further help could be the on the way in the near future, especially if Jennings is once again ruled out.

The Vikings signed former Seattle Seahawks second round draft pick D’Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad on Nov. 18, per the team’s official communications on X. Jeshaun Jones was also signed to the 53-man active roster.

Vikings Add D’Wayne Eskridge to the Practice Squad

“The Vikings have signed WR Jeshaun Jones to the active roster and WR D’Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad.” The Vikings’ account wrote on social media on Wednesday. “OLB Bo Richter has been placed on IR.”

Although Jones appears the more likely to feature in Jennings’ and Addison’s stead if neither of the pair can feature this coming weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Eskridge is in many ways the more intriguing addition.

Originally a second round pick out of Western Michigan back in 2021, the 5’9 slot was considered to be a useful all-purpose gadget on offense that could also help out in the return game.

Successive injuries in 2021 and 2022 limited him to 10 games apiece, before he missed further time in 2023 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy due to an incident involving him and the mother of his child, which saw him arrested and charged in Feb. 2023.

Eskridge Has Had a Disappointing NFL Career To Date

Even when on the field, Eskridge was unable to impact the game to particularly large extent, never managing more than 65 receiving yards in any one season.

The 29-year old spent the 2025 season as the kick returner for the Miami Dolphins, garnering 726 yards.

Nevertheless, there has always been talent from Eskridge’s end as a fast, dynamic playmaker. In Kevin O’Connell’s scheme manning the slot, he could help revive the sixth year pro’s once promising career.