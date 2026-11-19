The Minnesota Vikings sent a 2027 third-round pick in the final hours before the 4 pm ET trade deadline to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins. Moreover, the Hail Mary move has paid off quickly for Minnesota, leading to a 30-10 Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins went 21-for-31 on his pass attempts for 207 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while posting a 94.4 passer rating. It wasn’t a spectacular showing, but it was good enough to score 30 points and help the defense, which sacked Jordan Love eight times and recorded four takeaways.

During a Nov. 19 appearance on KFAN, NFL insider Tom Pelissero noted that playoff-contending teams in the NFC aren’t too happy with the Raiders for sending Cousins to the Vikings to help solve their QB situation.

“It was such a unique type of thing,” Pelissero said. “As I’ve been talking to people this week within the NFL, everybody’s kind of mad at the Raiders, at least the NFC playoff teams, about the fact that they traded Kirk Cousins. But it made sense for Vegas.

“You get a third-round pick, you get out from under $10 million, you pave the way for Fernando Mendoza to get his shot. It just so happened that the need lined up, and it was a one-buyer, one-seller situation. And that may be, if the Vikings make a deep playoff run, viewed as the pivotal moment in this entire season.”

Vikings Didn’t Have Many QB Trade Options After Kirk Cousins

Moreover, Pelissero notes that if the Raiders and Vikings had not worked out a trade for Cousins, Minnesota’s backup plans were almost nonexistent given that teams didn’t want to trade their QBs or the asking price was too steep.

“If they hadn’t gotten Kirk Cousins, which was down the road by Tuesday morning, I believe it would have been Max Brosmer starting on Sunday, and you would have been figuring it out from there,” Pelissero added. “They’re just, the Jets weren’t going to trade Geno Smith.

“Indy was not going to trade Daniel Jones. Mac Jones would have just been so prohibitively expensive. As you look at some of the other options, I don’t know that any of those guys are playing better than what the Vikings had in place already.”

Minnesota DC Brian Flores on Kirk Cousins’ Impact

With Cousins injecting a boost into Minnesota ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 11, defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke about the impact the veteran has had in the handful of days since the trade on Nov. 10.

“His impact is, he’s got a big impact on this team, this organization, this fan base, our offense, obviously our special teams, our defense,” Flores told reporters on Nov. 17. “He’s got presence, he’s got confidence, and he’s one of those guys who instills confidence throughout.

“Those guys are hard to come by. So, look, he’s been there, he’s been here, obviously did a great job in the game the other day. I have nothing but great things to say about him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy we’ve got him and excited to move forward.”