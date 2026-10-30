Minnesota Vikings’ Rival Tried to Poach Brian Flores This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings boast one of the league’s best defenses, and they’ve spearheaded the team’s pristine 6-0 record. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has earned significant praise for their hot start.

They’ve given up the second-fewest yards per game (252.8 yards) and have only allowed 12.3 yards per game, which is a full 5 points fewer than any other team. Flores’ hyper-aggressive scheme has suffocated every opponent they’ve faced thus far.

Even their division rivals can’t deny how impressive he has been. In fact, out of the entire league, they’re probably the least surprised by the way Minnesota’s defense has performed.

Green Bay Packers star pass-rusher Micah Parsons called him the league’s most innovative defensive coach on his podcast, BleacherReport’s The Edge. Notably, he also said that he tried to convince Flores to jump ship and come join the Packers.

“I know B [Brian Flores], I called him up, and I’m like, ‘Hey B, you think you want to come coach me, though?’ I’m trying to recruit him to Green Bay,” Parsons said. “He’s like, ‘Man, I love you, and I love who you are, what you represent, how you play, but I gave these people my word, and I’m coming back to Minnesota.’ ”

Brian Flores Is One Of The NFL’s Best DCs, And He Might Be With Vikings For The Long Haul

The Vikings were extremely lucky to nab Flores when they did, as he landed in the Twin Cities two years after a failed three-year stint as the Dolphins head coach.

To Flores’ credit, Miami rallied to a 9-8 finish after a 1-7 start in 2021. They were also a competitive team throughout his tenure in Miami (with a 24-25 record), although it didn’t translate to any playoff appearances.

However, there was also significant speculation regarding his rocky tenure in Miami, and most of it paints Flores in an ugly light. It’s difficult to discern the facts from the fiction when it comes to that noise, but his former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s perspective on their time together might make it difficult for him to find another head coaching job.

“If you woke up every morning, and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this right, and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this. You are accurate, you are the best whatever, you are this, you are that,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “How would that make you feel, listening to one or the other? You see what I’m saying?”

While that is just one man’s opinion, that opinion matters when it comes from the starter at the most important position on the team. Simply put, it’s not a good look, even if Tagovailoa is clearly biased.

The Vikings are more than fine with that development if it means Flores will stick around as long as possible, though.

Jonathan Gannon Has Also Found A Rhythm In Green Bay

Meanwhile, the Packers pivoted to another of the league’s top defensive coordinators in Jonathan Gannon. While his success wasn’t immediate (evidenced by a Vikings’ 39-point explosion in the season opener), he’s settled in nicely in recent weeks.

The Packers have held each of their last five opponents to under 20 points since their Week 3 blowout loss against Atlanta. While Gannon’s impact might pale in comparison to Flores’, he’s still a rock-solid defensive coordinator in his own right.

Ironically, the Packers have performed as well as they have without their best player, Micah Parsons, in the lineup.