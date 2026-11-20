The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in what might be the top showdown of the regular season. Adding a wrinkle to the matchup is the fact it will occur in Mexico City as the league’s final international matchup of 2026.

While it doesn’t come with an overseas flight, playing in Mexico does present its own challenges, perhaps most notably, the altitude. Mexico City is about 7,350 feet above sea level.

To compare, that’s more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver.

To prepare for the altitude, NFL insider Mike Florio reported the Vikings wanted to work out at the Air Force Academy facility in Colorado Springs ahead of trip Mexico trip in Week 11.

There was only one problem. The 49ers already planned to practice there this week.

“Multiple 49ers players have claimed that the Vikings tried to secure the Air Force Academy facility at Colorado Springs, but the 49ers had beaten them to the punch,” wrote Florio.

The NFL insider wrote the Vikings considered other possibilities but elected to keep a typical practice routine.

“The Vikings, we’re told, explored all options — including going to Air Force Acadamey facility and going to Mexico City early,” Florio added. “They ultimately decided to implement a plan premised on staying in Minnesota as long as possible.”

Will 49ers Have Edge Over Vikings in Mexico City?

There’s definitely a difference playing football, or really any sport, at higher elevations. But similar to the time zone changes that NFL teams go through to play in Europe, it’s hard to quantify how much of an impact it can have.

While Florio reported the drama of the Vikings and 49ers both wanting the same practice facility this week, the insider didn’t see Minnesota not getting to practice in Colorado as a huge loss.

“Teams that play in Denver don’t spend the week in Colorado. And while the altitude results in more sideline shots of players with oxygen masks during games, no one ever says, ‘Well, that team lost to the Broncos because they weren’t acclimated to the altitude,'” wrote Florio.

“The Vikings-49ers game won’t turn on that. If the 49ers win, it will be because they were the better team during those 60 minutes of clock time. And, if the Vikings win, it won’t be because they someone cracked the code on playing at altitude.”