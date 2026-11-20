Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is making some personal changes in his life that he hopes will translate to the team’s success down the back half of what could prove a Super Bowl campaign for his new/old outfit in the NFC North Division.

Cousins has been at the center of the NFL universe for more than a week after the Las Vegas Raiders traded him back to Minnesota for a third-round draft pick. He subsequently traveled to Lambeau Field on five days preparation and helped lead the Vikings to a 20-point victory over the Green Bay Packers, breaking a two-game losing streak in the process.

Since then, Cousins gave an emotional interview on the field and has the Super Bowl talk around the Vikings ratcheted up to levels not seen in years. Minnesota is also about to head to Mexico City for an international showcase on “Sunday Night Football” against the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) who happen to be the class of the conference heading into Week 11.

With everything going on around him, which includes the logistical relocation of his family back to their former home in Minnesota, Cousins said on Thursday, November 19 that he has made one major shift to help cancel out the noise and keep his focus on the field.

“I’ve simplified life,” Cousins told Matthew Coller of Purple Insider. “I’ve got about 150 text messages that I haven’t responded to.”

Cousins is a polite fellow, perhaps even too polite at times, but his relative cellular silence and the potential apology tour to follow will all be worth it if the Vikings can finally bust through and win a championship for the first time in franchise history.

Jauan Jennings Should Be Back for Vikings Against 49ers, While TJ Hockenson Has Chance to Play

Cousins should have a bit more help on offense following a game against the Packers, during which he played without wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings or tight end TJ Hockenson.

Addison will not be back in time for the contest with the 49ers south of the border, but he also won’t be heading to the injured reserve list (IR) with his thumb injury. That means he can hopefully get back on the field by Week 14, if not earlier.

Jennings, on the other hand, has been a full participant in practice each of the past two days after missing two games with a calf injury that he sustained during a practice session, per the team’s official injury report on Thursday.

Hockenson, meanwhile, has been limited in practice each of the past two days, but the Vikings are optimistic he can return after missing last week’s contest with wrist and chest injuries. Minnesota has listed only a wrist concern for the tight end this week.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cousins’ top option, remains healthy and is a full-go against San Francisco barring any unforeseen developments.