The Minnesota Vikings have received potentially significant news about their Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, and it involves one of the NFL’s most talented young quarterbacks.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has suffered a fractured right fibula, according to a Friday, November 20 report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. The injury is not expected to require surgery, but Maye could miss the remainder of the regular season.

That’s an important development for the Vikings, who visit New England on Thursday, December 10, with a chance to strengthen their position in the NFC playoff race.

Maye has not officially been ruled out for that contest. However, ESPN’s latest reporting makes a return against Minnesota appear highly unlikely.

Drake Maye Injury Could Force Patriots to Face Vikings Without Star QB

Schefter delivered the latest diagnosis on X on Friday, five days after Maye suffered the injury during New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

“Tests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right fibula,” Schefter reported, adding that the injury is expected to keep him sidelined deep into the regular season, assuming he returns in 2026.

The diagnosis provides considerably more clarity than the initial injury reports following the Patriots’ loss.

Maye was injured against Detroit on November 15 and subsequently remained in Germany for additional medical evaluation.

The injury is a crushing setback for New England, which entered its bye week at 5-5 after reaching the Super Bowl the previous season.

Maye finished second in NFL MVP voting in 2025 and has been the centerpiece of the Patriots’ offense. Through 10 games this season, he has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

New England now faces the prospect of trying to salvage its season without its franchise quarterback.

For Minnesota, the timing could hardly be more consequential.

The Vikings are scheduled to visit the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 10 for Thursday Night Football. That game comes just four days after Minnesota’s Week 13 meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

A matchup originally featuring Maye against Brian Flores’ defense now appears far more likely to feature New England’s backup quarterback.

Vikings Could Face Tommy DeVito Instead of Drake Maye in Week 14

With Maye sidelined, the Patriots are expected to move forward with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

According to reporting from MassLive’s Mark Daniels, New England is preparing to start DeVito with rookie Behren Morton serving as the backup, at least for the time being.

That would create a very different challenge for Minnesota.

DeVito has NFL starting experience from his time with the New York Giants, but he does not offer the same combination of passing ability and mobility that made Maye one of the league’s most dangerous young quarterbacks.

Flores’ aggressive defensive approach could pose significant problems for a Patriots offense adjusting to a new starter.

The Vikings demonstrated how disruptive that defense can be in their November 15 win over the Green Bay Packers, recording eight sacks and forcing four turnovers in a 30-10 victory.

That performance helped Minnesota improve to 7-2 and keep pace in a competitive NFC North race.

The Vikings also have renewed optimism offensively following Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota. Cousins threw two touchdowns against the Packers in his first start since rejoining the franchise.

With Minnesota looking to build momentum down the stretch, facing a Patriots team without Maye would represent a meaningful advantage.

The matchup is still nearly three weeks away, and New England has time to evaluate its quarterback options before facing Minnesota.

But based on Friday’s injury report, the Vikings should be preparing for the possibility that they will not have to face Maye at all.