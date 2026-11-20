The Minnesota Vikings will have tight end T.J. Hockenson available for their Week 11 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 22.

Hockenson, who missed Minnesota’s Week 10 victory over the Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries, was not given an injury designation on the Vikings’ final injury report Friday, November 20.

It’s a welcome development for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will have one of his most familiar receiving targets back as Minnesota prepares to face an 8-1 San Francisco team in Mexico City. The Vikings will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison, making Hockenson’s return particularly valuable.

Is T.J. Hockenson Playing Sunday Against the 49ers?

Yes. T.J. Hockenson is expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football after receiving no injury designation on the Vikings’ final Week 11 injury report.

Hockenson’s status had been uncertain throughout the week as he worked his way back from the injuries that sidelined him against Green Bay.

According to the Vikings’ official injury report, Hockenson was listed with a wrist injury and participated on a limited basis in practice Wednesday, November 18, and Thursday, November 19.

However, his absence from Friday’s final game-status designations means Minnesota expects him to be available. Barring an unexpected setback, Hockenson will return to the field after missing one game.

The distinction matters for fans and fantasy football managers alike. A player who carries a questionable designation into the weekend has an uncertain game status. Hockenson has no such designation, eliminating the uncertainty that surrounded his availability earlier in the week.

The Vikings and 49ers kick off Sunday, November 22, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

What Happened to T.J. Hockenson? Latest Vikings Injury Update

Hockenson was dealing with wrist and chest injuries entering Minnesota’s Week 10 matchup against the Packers.

The veteran tight end did not practice during the week and was subsequently ruled out of the game.

As Heavy previously reported, Minnesota turned to second-year tight ends Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew in his absence.

Hockenson returned to practice ahead of the San Francisco matchup, and the Vikings listed only his wrist injury on their Week 11 report.

His improving availability throughout the week culminated in Friday’s encouraging update, which clears the way for his return.

Hockenson entered Week 11 with 35 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns this season. His return provides a significant boost to a Minnesota passing attack still adjusting to Cousins’ arrival.

T.J. Hockenson’s Return Gives Kirk Cousins Another Weapon

Hockenson’s return comes at an important moment for Minnesota’s offense.

Cousins made his first start since returning to the Vikings in their 30-10 victory over Green Bay, doing so without Hockenson, Addison or Jauan Jennings.

The veteran quarterback will now have another trusted target available against San Francisco. Cousins and Hockenson previously played together in Minnesota following the tight end’s arrival in a 2022 trade with the Detroit Lions.

Jennings also appears set to return after participating fully in practice earlier this week following a calf injury, giving Cousins more receiving options than he had against the Packers.

However, the Vikings will still be missing Addison, who underwent thumb surgery earlier this week, and quarterback Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Both were ruled out Friday.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and safety Jay Ward were listed as questionable.

The timing of Hockenson’s return is especially significant given Addison’s absence. Minnesota will need to generate offense against one of the NFC’s top teams without its full complement of wide receivers.

With Justin Jefferson healthy and Hockenson returning, Cousins will have two established receiving targets at his disposal as the Vikings attempt to improve to 8-2.