It’s clear that, from a pass-catching perspective, it hasn’t gone as planned for Jauan Jennings with the Minnesota Vikings. So far this season, Jennings has had six receptions for 54 receiving yards in six games.

Moreover, Jennings rejected a move to return to the Niners before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The veteran wideout opted to remain in Minnesota and now has an opportunity to get revenge against his former team.

As a result, SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom believes that if Jennings doesn’t have a breakout moment against the San Francisco 49ers, then it’s never going to come. With no Jordan Addison for this game and Kirk Cousins distributing passes, it does present an opportunity for Jennings to have a breakout game.

“My next excitement is the Jauan Jennings revenge game,” Nystrom said in a Nov. 20 video from SKOR North. “I’ve been waiting a while for Jauan Jennings to kind of have his breakout moment, like, ‘Here I am, Vikings Nation, and I’m going to make a real impact on the game.’

“I think that could be coming on Sunday, and if it’s not coming on Sunday, it’s never coming, which would be unfortunate because we’re already past the trade deadline.”

Vikings Need Jauan Jennings to Step Up Amid Jordan Addison Injury

Moreover, Nystrom notes that with Justin Jefferson likely commanding the attention of the 49ers’ secondary, it will give Jennings an opportunity to have that breakout moment.

“He gets his revenge game against the 49ers in Mexico City in a spot where the Vikings need him,” Nystrom added. “You’re going up here against one of the best teams in the NFL, certainly, if not the best to this point in the season. You don’t have Jordan Addison. You need Jauan Jennings to step up in this game across from Justin Jefferson.

“We assume the 49ers will cover Jefferson in kind of the same way that we usually see, where he’s getting double-teamed or over-the-top help on every single dropback. Jauan Jennings should have opportunities here to grind out some yards working with Kirk Cousins for the first time.”

In Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, Cousins did find Myles Price and Tai Felton, so if Jennings can get open, then the veteran QB will get him the football as he did to the receivers who stepped up in the win on Nov. 15.

Jauan Jennings Pumped Up to Play 49ers in Mexico City

Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared how Jennings is feeling for this game and noted that they will look to lean on him in the passing game with the injury to Addison.

“He is [pumped up to face the 49ers],” O’Connell said during the Nov. 17 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “Jauan is a guy that brings it every single week, and he’s played a critical role for us on some of those early downs, doing some jobs that only Jauan Jennings can really do.

“I know he’s going to be ready to do those things. Obviously, with us being down Jordan Addison right now, we’re going to need to get some plays out of him in the pass game.”