The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly found an answer at the quarterback position, as they immediately picked up a resounding 30-10 victory in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers after reuniting with Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins immediately stabilized the offense in his first start back with the team, and it looks like the Vikings could be a Super Bowl contender with him running the offense.

Right now, all Minnesota is concerned about is the 2026 campaign, but there are already rumblings surrounding Cousins and his future with the team. Rumors have suggested that the Vikings would be open to handing Cousins a contract extension, but how does the four-time Pro Bowler feel about sticking around? Ahead of his second start with the team, one insider weighed in on Cousins’ future with Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Open to Signing Contract Extension With Vikings

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The Vikings decided to move on from Cousins after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2023, and he proceeded to labor through a pair of rough seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders scooped up Cousins to be their bridge quarterback ahead of Fernando Mendoza, but he ended up looking like his former Pro Bowl self during his time in Las Vegas.

Through 10 games this season now, Cousins has been dominant, as he has completed 223 of his 346 pass attempts for 2,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Considering how little production Minnesota was getting from Kyler Murray to start this season, all Cousins has to do for this team is play at a league-average rate, which he appears more than capable of doing.

For now, Cousins is the answer in 2026, but the Vikings are going to have to address this position again over the offseason. He’s only made one start since returning to town, but Minnesota’s front office reportedly wants to keep him around. The feeling is mutual, as Cousins appears to be open to remaining with his longtime team past this season.

“I’m told the Vikings raised the possibility of doing an extension with Cousins as Tuesday’s trade deadline neared, a sign of potentially keeping this reunion going past just 2026. Sources say Kirk is open to the possibility as well,” Dianna Russini of BetUs reported.

Should Vikings Hand Kirk Cousins a Contract Extension?

Getty Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

The fact that the Vikings were willing to hand Cousins a new contract before he even played for them is telling, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they want to retain him after he immediately starred for the team against the Packers. All accounts indicate Cousins is happy to be back in Minnesota, so this marriage could extend past this season.

How the 2026 campaign unfolds down the stretch will likely determine what the future holds for these two sides, but at the very least, there is interest in a contract extension from both parties. The main focus is on Week 11 right now, though, where another very difficult matchup against the San Francisco 49ers awaits this team.