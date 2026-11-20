Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota and Minnesota Vikings fans are more appreciative of him than ever.

Cousins made his return in a Vikings uniform after he was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders just prior to the NFL trade deadline last week. Just days after the trade, Cousins made his re-debut for Minnesota, leading the Vikings to a commanding 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers and tied atop the NFC North after Week 10.

The 38-year-old quarterback threw two touchdowns against one interception for 207 passing yards with a 94.4 passer rating, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start for two different teams in consecutive weeks.

The move comes at the perfect time as the Vikings had been floundering as of late due to woeful play from their quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Although Minnesota was the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0, they did so largely behind their defensive unit, which ranks first in the league in points allowed per game.

Meanwhile, the Vikings had lost their past two games, scoring a combined 21 points. The offensive unit ranks just 25th in the league and Murray’s 170.3 passing yards per game ranks second-to-last in the league at 31st among all quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins Predicted to Return to Vikings For 2027 Season

Leigh Steinberg, who is one of the most well-known sports player agents of all time, predicts that Cousins will end up returning to Minnesota next season. There has been a lot of uncertainty regarding Cousins’ future considering his contract, but Steinberg expects the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback to be back in Minnesota for 2027.

“I do, I think that they’ve had enough temporary solutions,” said Steinberg in a one-on-one interview when asked if he believes Cousins will be back in Minnesota next season. “They sort of didn’t get what they thought they were getting in J.J. McCarthy, and they felt like they weren’t getting what they expected out of the quarterbacks who played this year. And so now you’ve got stability. Kirk Cousins is a good citizen. Nothing’s going to derail him off the field, and bam, you solved your problem.”

Why Vikings Needed Kirk Cousins This Season

The Vikings tried to make things work with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, only for it be a failed experiment after just one season at quarterback. McCarthy ranked towards the bottom of the league in all passing categories last season and it was clear he wasn’t ready to be a starting quarterback. They ended up trading McCarthy at the beginning of the season to the New York Giants.

The move to go with McCarthy hurts even more considering they allowed Sam Darnold to walk after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record during the 2024 season. Darnold would go on to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Meanwhile, Murray was very pedestrian and didn’t come close to putting up the monster numbers he once put up with the Arizona Cardinals as a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Cousins is no stranger to Minnesota having starred for them from 2018 until 2023 and is familiar with Kevin O’Connell’s offense and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He clinched three of his Pro Bowl bids in Minnesota and led them to the playoffs on two occasions.

While he’s been criticized in the past for his lack of postseason success — he’s just 1-3 in his NFL career — it’s clear that the Vikings’ desperate need for stability at the quarterback position has given new appreciation for what the 38-year-old quarterback brings to the table.

The 77-year-old Steinberg has represented some of the top NFL players of all time, including Warren Moon, Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Patrick Mahomes. He released his third book in 2026, with this one being titled “The Comeback: A Playbook for Turning Life’s Setbacks into Victories.”

Steinberg is also well-known considering the 1996 box office hit “Jerry Maguire,” starring Tom Cruise, was largely based on his own career.

“Well, I have a new book called “The Comeback,” which is about stories of resilience,” said Steinberg. “It’s that life will inevitably and invariably set people back. It could be legal problems, health problems, marital problems, financial problems. In my case, it was struggling with alcohol. So the question is, when you get in that circumstance, how do you come back out of it? How do you find resilience and hope? So people might want to take a look.”