It took the Minnesota Vikings eight games over nine weeks, but the team finally found its starting quarterback for the stretch run in 2026. Now, the Vikings must decide if they want to reshuffle the deck in the position group behind Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota has the chance to do so by replacing either an injured Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz with Daniel Jones, now formerly of the Indianapolis Colts as of Friday, November 20.

Jones played an awful game against the Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football” the evening prior, completing 12-of-27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before the coaching staff pulled him late for Anthony Richardson.

The Colts ended the night with a 26-3 loss, then terminated their relationship with Jones in a surprise move the next morning just 11 games into a two-year, $88 million contract extension.

The notion of Jones landing with the Vikings became a trending topic almost immediately, though Judd Zulgad of SKOR North warned Minnesota against such a move on Friday.

“Daniel Jones to the Vikings talk appears to be back on but I’m not so sure that’s a great idea,” Zulgad posted to X. “Jones has been dreadful, and I’ve moved on from the thought that the Vikings can save quarterbacks.”

Colts’ Decision to Cut Daniel Jones Mid-Season Puzzles Much of NFL

Indy’s decision on Jones was puzzling, as multiple teams — including the Vikings — had at least some level of interest in dealing for the QB ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. The return probably would have been on the low end, something in the late-Day 3 range of the draft, given Jones’ poor play coming off an Achilles tear in 2025 along with his pricey contract.

But the Colts declined to make a deal and then decided to cut bait for no return Friday.

Had Jones suffered an injury at any point down the stretch of the 2026 campaign, the Colts would have been on the hook for another $6.5 million in guaranteed money owed to the QB. But Indianapolis could have simply benched Jones and tried to trade him for a small-time asset in the offseason and then cut ties for the salary cap savings in March if no deal materialized.

As it stands now, Jones heads to the waiver wire because the trade deadline has passed and all players, even veterans with more than four years of league service, hit waivers beyond that point every season. Thus, Jones won’t be able to necessarily pick his next team, though he will if he clears waivers absent any claims.

Kyler Murray Has Missed Last 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

The Vikings have Murray, Wentz and undrafted second-year QB Max Brosmer on the team already, so Minnesota would presumably move on from one of them if it decides to pursue Jones.

Murray has been out since sustaining a hamstring strain against the Detroit Lions three games back, but he mostly struggled up until that point in the season after missing most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a concussion.

Wentz took his place against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” two weeks ago but completed just 8-of-25 passes for two interceptions. The Vikings traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Cousins the following day.