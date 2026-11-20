Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray will be out for the game against the San Francisco 49ers as the former No. 1 pick misses his third straight game with his hamstring injury.

Nonetheless, with Kirk Cousins back after the trade deadline move by Minnesota, it appears that the Vikings are taking a steady approach with his recovery and not rushing him back to try to salvage their season.

Murray can now focus on getting healthy and being ready should the Vikings need to call on him for this final stretch of games. Ahead of the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared the latest on Murray’s recovery heading into next week.

“He’s definitely getting close,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 20. “The goal since the injury has really been to make sure, given that it’s a soft tissue injury and he’s such an explosive mover, that we get him back to 100%. We know we’ve got Carson and Max, but he is getting close, and we’re very much looking forward to getting him back on the practice field.”

Kevin O’Connell on Kirk Cousins After Achilles Injury

Moreover, O’Connell noted what he’s seeing from starting QB Kirk Cousins in terms of throwing the football a few years removed from his Achilles injury.

“When you’re around him, ’22 and ’23, the last thing I want to say is I’ve ever taken for granted the way he throws the football,” O’Connell added. “You’re just kind of used to seeing him put that ball from point A to point B exactly how it’s needed, with the pace, the touch, the driving shots when he needs to. I told him the other day he’s throwing the ball great, and fundamentally, the way the ball’s coming out of his hands.

“I think he’s worked really hard; I think he continues to be a guy that people don’t always see the work behind the scenes, how he works to get strong, get his core strong, his legs strong, and all of that showing up with the way he’s throwing the football. For sure, I’ve noticed it. Whether it’s a new thing or not, I’m sure it’s probably not. He’s always been a very, very good thrower of the football, just like that guy right there.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy on Vikings Defense Before Week 11

Meanwhile, speaking of QBs, 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy spoke with reporters recently and shared his thoughts on the Vikings’ defense, who are coming off recording eight sacks and four takeaways in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

We played them the year before and stuff, so we knew going into that game, just his style of play calling and how they played and everything,” Purdy told reporters on Nov. 19. “But it’s an unorthodox defense that’s pretty tough. Every week is tough, for sure.

“It’s the NFL, but just the way he calls plays makes you be on top of your stuff when it comes to his pressures and being smart with the ball. He brings guys from every which way and stuff.”