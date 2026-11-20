The Minnesota Vikings‘ defense has been elite and putting up unheard of statistics in the secondary, but injury now threatens the cohesiveness of that unit just as the team heads to a neutral site in Mexico City to take on the San Francisco 49ers‘ top-ranked offense.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is questionable to play with a quad injury after two limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Rodgers’ condition during a media session on November 20, two days ahead of the Vikings’ primetime “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the NFC-leading 49ers.

“He was limited today. It felt pretty good,” O’Connell said. “We’ll see how he feels post-practice treatment and all that.”

Isaiah Rodgers Key Piece of Elite Cornerback Room in Minnesota This Season

Rodgers, who is currently in the second season of a two-year deal worth $11 million total, has started all nine games for the Vikings to this point in the season. He has tallied 29 combined tackles, five pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery in 2026.

Minnesota is giving up the second-fewest yards per game (161.4) to opposing pass attacks through Week 10, while San Francisco is putting up more yards through the air (255.8) than all but five teams in the NFL.

Rodgers ranks 15th among 108 cornerbacks who have seen enough snaps to qualify, per Pro Football Network’s (PFN) player impact scores. Vikings CB James Pierre has been even better, ranking No. 8 overall through 10 weeks. Byron Murphy, who plays primarily in the slot, ranks 10th, according to PFN.

That unit has been arguably the best cornerback room in the league this season based on traditional production and an examination of the advanced metrics, though Minnesota’s secondary has unquestionably benefitted from the defense’s NFL-leading 37 sacks amid seemingly incessant pressure of opposing quarterbacks.

Vikings May Turn to Rookie CB Charles Demmings if Isaiah Rodgers Can’t Play Against 49ers

If Rodgers is unable to go on Sunday, the Vikings will turn to either fifth-round rookie Charles Demmings or 2025 undrafted rookie Zemaiah Vaughn.

Demmings has just two snaps on defense this season, while Vaughn has tallied only six such snaps, so neither presents an ideal solution. Both have also been part of special teams units to this point in 2026.

Joining Rodgers on the Vikings’ injury report Friday were both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison, neither of whom will suit up against San Francisco on Sunday. Safety Jay Ward is also questionable with a knee injury that limited him in practice all week.

Nine other Minnesota players appeared on the injury report over the course of the last three days, but none are carrying an official designation with them into the weekend — including linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy (calf), edge-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (quad) tight end TJ Hockenson (wrist) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), all of whom will play against the 49ers.