Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update as Starter Likely Done for Year

The Minnesota Vikings gave two key updates on offensive linemen. Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and indicated that Donovan Jackson will have surgery and is likely done for the season. Jackson suffered a meniscus tear in Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins. The injury will require surgery. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

O’Connell also gave an update on left tackle Christian Darrisaw. He indicated that Darrisaw is currently in concussion protocol after the latter exited Sunday’s game.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says LG Donovan Jackson has a meniscus tear. Will have surgery and likely done for the season, per KOC. A brutal, brutal one. https://t.co/LLtJVzFa10— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 5, 2026

Getty EAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 01: Christian Darrisaw #71, Donovan Jackson #74 and Vershon Lee #66 of the Minnesota Vikings participate in a drill during Training Camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on August 01, 2026 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings Lose Major Piece With Donovan Jackson

Losing Donovan Jackson is a major blow for the Vikings. He was arguably the best offensive lineman the team had this year. He had a 76.4 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. That put him 10th among all guards. In addition to other metrics, he allowed zero sacks and no quarterback hits. Jackson allowed only two total pressures on the season over the course of 176 offensive snaps.

Jackson posted a 98.7% pass-blocking efficiency rating from Pro Football Focus. This was in line with some of his performance from last month in particular. During the Vikings’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson had a 71.3 PFF grade. He was the second-highest-rated Vikings player in that game.

Getty Christian Darrisaw has received a murky injury update ahead of the Vikings’ season-opener against the Bears

Vikings Will Have To Monitor Darrisaw

Although the news is better for Darrisaw, this is still something to watch closely. He too has been a key part of the offensive line. He has a 76.1 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. Darrisaw has allowed only two sacks and no quarterback hits. He has struggled a bit in terms of run blocking, posting a 54.6 grade. That being said, his blind side protection remains stout.

The Vikings offensive line has been stellar this season. They have allowed eight sacks this season. They have struggled a little bit in terms of run blocking, with 3.8 yards per carry. Nevertheless, Jackson, Darius, and Brian O’Neill have been key pieces for the line this season.

With Jackson out for the foreseeable future and Darrisaw in concussion protocol, the Vikings may need to turn to reserves. Ryan Van Demark and Joe Huber finished Sunday’s game with Darrisaw and Jackson out. Depending on how Darrisaw recovers in terms of concussion protocol, they may need to step up and play a big role again.

A Tough Spot For Vikings

This is certainly not the news that Vikings fans wanted to hear. Now, it appears that they might have to make a move for an offensive lineman in short order. The NFL trade deadline is not until November 10. The Vikings undoubtedly need either some form of thought before then, or for Van Demark and Huber to emerge.

Regardless of what happens, they have now lost two major pieces on the offensive line, on an offense that is predicated on keeping Kyler Murray upright and on schedule. It will be interesting to see how this plays out for the Vikings, especially as the schedule progresses and additional divisional games occur.

The Vikings are currently 4-0 and have put themselves in a solid spot moving forward. However, maintaining that level of play may be difficult with these injuries.