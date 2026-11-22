The Minnesota Vikings may have already seen enough of Kyler Murray this season to know he isn’t a viable answer if the team needs to go away from Kirk Cousins for any reason across any period of time.

But the Vikings don’t know that for certain about Daniel Jones, which creates the foundation for an argument that Minnesota should sign the Indianapolis Colts‘ castoff if he clears waivers next week.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North predicted on Saturday, November 21 that Jones will move through the waiver wire unclaimed, which will land him in free agency and give the QB the freedom to pick his next team. The last time Jones found himself in that situation was the second half of the 2024 campaign, and he picked the Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“The Vikings planned to bring Jones back for the 2025 season and have him compete with first-round pick JJ McCarthy for the starting job, but Jones elected to sign with the Colts,” Zulgad wrote. “So would the Vikings be interested in Jones at this point? That depends, in part, on whether he clears waivers — something that seems almost certain to happen.”

Daniel Jones Will Cost Vikings Just $500K if He Clears Waivers

Should Jones clear waivers, he will cost his next team just over $500,000 for the remainder of the season. That would prove a considerable bargain given he inked a two-year contract extension worth $88 million total in Indianapolis before the season and has earned nearly $173 million over the course of his eight-year career.

“Any team that claims [Jones on waivers] would be responsible for $2.135 million for the remainder of the season. It also would inherit his $38 million in non-guaranteed salary and bonuses for 2027, along with $10.51 million in salary and bonus money that is guaranteed for injury and would become fully guaranteed next March,” Zulgad continued. “But if Jones clears waivers, those financial obligations remain with the Colts. A team signing him as a free agent would be responsible for only $505,556 for the remainder of the season.”

At that price, Jones can offer the Vikings an alternative to Murray and Carson Wentz essentially for free. Minnesota has just under $5.3 million in available salary cap space as of Saturday night.

Kyler Murray Has Battled Injuries, Poor Play With Vikings

Murray was also a bargain for the Vikings, as they signed him for a league minimum $1.3 million while the Arizona Cardinals remained on the hook for around $35.5 million of the QB’s 2026 salary.

Minnesota has no obligations to Murray beyond this season, and his return is now highly unlikely after the Vikings dealt a third-round pick for Cousins at the NFL trade deadline earlier this month.

Murray will miss his third straight game with a hamstring strain against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after sitting out Week 2, and more than three quarters of Week 1, with a concussion. When he has been on the field, Murray has not proven adept at running O’Connell’s system.

Wentz had more success doing so last season and in relief of Murray in Week 1. However, he managed just nine points against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 and fell flat against the Buffalo Bills two weeks back with a stat line of 8-for-25 passing with two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Vikings reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for Jones ahead of the deadline before they secured Cousins, so there was at least some interest there less than two weeks ago.