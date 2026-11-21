Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings got a big win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, but the NFL had something to say for two players after the contest, including rising star and outside linebacker Dallas Turner.

The NFL announced on November 21 that it fined Turner $11,941 for taunting.

On a second-and-7 play in the first quarter, after Eric Wilson stopped Kaleb Johnson for a 2-yard loss, officials threw the flag against Turner.

Called “unsportsmanlike conduct” in-game, the NFL’s announcement adds further context.

Turner notably received an identical fine for a face mask penalty after Week 3. The good news for the Vikings is that they did not have any other players fined, including Wilson or teammate Jay Ward.

Officials flagged both players for fineable infractions during the contest, opening them up to further discipline.

Ward had gotten into some extracurricular activity with Packers DB Kitan Oladapo.

The call on the field was unnecessary roughness, but the NFL could have deemed it a face mask ($11,941 first; $17,911 second) and has even upgraded those to “striking” infractions in the past. Those carry fines up to $12,537 for first offenses and as much as $18,507 after that.

Officials flagged Wilson for roughing the passer in the first quarter following a failed pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson on first-and-10 from the Vikings 45-yard line.

Roughing the passer carries fines up to $17,911 to start, but they can reach $23,882 on second offenses.

Running back DeeJay Dallas was called for a face mask on the opening kickoff.

Instead, Dallas, Ward, and Wilson avoid joining Turner–who had 1 of the Vikings’ 8 sacks on Love during the 30-10 Minnesota win–in receiving additional discipline from the NFL for their infractions.

Packers Player Docked After Loss to Vikings

The Vikings did not have any other players fined besides Turner. However, the NFL did go after one Packers player: linebacker Ty’Ron Hooper. The NFL fined Hopper $8,325 for “striking/kicking/kneeing” over a fourth-quarter punt play.

That one was called “unnecessary roughness on the field, too.

Hopper avoided the maximum amount for the infraction. It can incur fines as high as $12,537 for first offenses and $18,507 from there.

This is Hopper’s second fine of the season. He received a similarly reduced fine for unnecessary roughness after Week 2. Hopper’s situtaion properly reflects the NFL’s review and disciplinary process, which is at its discretion.