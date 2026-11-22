The Minnesota Vikings‘ defense has a unique reputation across the league in 2026, and really the history of the NFL given how singular the scheme is against the backdrop of everything that has come before and how relentlessly the unit pressures opposing quarterbacks to gain, and continuously press, advantages.

San Francisco 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle has taken notice ahead of his team’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown against Minnesota in Mexico City this weekend, and he talked about it in depth earlier this week.

“You can just see, like, they play with so much confidence. And I think that’s the biggest thing,” Kittle said on Thursday, November 19. “Their offense has been kinda struggling, you know, until last week when they got Kirk [Cousins] back. But their defense has just been humming and humming and humming.”

“Usually when you’re going against a team that like, oh, either they’re the No. 1 ranked defense — this, this and this — the first couple weeks of the season, they might get exposed once. They haven’t been exposed one time,” Kittle continued. “They are pressure, they’re really good on third down, they make everything chaotic.”

Vikings on Track to Replicate Regular-Season Success of 2 Years Ago With Sam Darnold

Kittle went on to compare this iteration of the Vikings to the group that came one win shy of the NFC North Division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs a couple years back.

“They’re as confident as they were two years ago with Sam Darnold when they won 14 games,” Kittle added. “They are just so confident in their scheme, their abilities to hit people, to make plays, make you mess up. They play without hesitation. It’s really cool to see. Hopefully it’s fun to play against. To be determined.”

Minnesota enters the NFL’s premier matchup of Week 11 with a 7-2 record and in a tie for first place in the division with both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the 49ers currently lead both the NFC West Division and the conference as a whole with a record of 8-1.

Vikings-49ers Game Will Happen in Mexico City on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The two teams will play the game at a neutral site and extreme elevation in Mexico City, which sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level.

It is difficult to say whether the international flavor of the venue and the unique conditions that will come along with it will favor the 49ers’ No. 1-ranked offense of the Vikings’ No. 2-rated defense.

But based on DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites to win and put themselves in prime position to capture the top seed in the NFC once the playoffs begin in January.