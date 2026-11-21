Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, one day after he put up another terrible performance on the season in the loss to the Houston Texans.

Jones has as 65.4 passer rating on the season; a season that has seen him throw for 1,974 yards, 7 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 games.

Whilst the Colts will thus look to give a very final chance to see there is something there for ex-1st round draft pick Anthony Richardson, Jones could well end up reuniting with some former employers.

One potential destination that would make a lot of sense could be the Vikings. The New York Giants could use a quarterback, but right now J.J. McCarthy is far outperforming what the 2019 sixth overall pick has produced so far this season.

Moreover, the most recent coaching staff that Jones dealt with during his time in New York has departed since he was released in 2024, with John Harbaugh et. al. taking over this past offseason following the dismissal of Brian Daboll in Nov. 2025.

Daniel Jones Has Existing Connection to Vikings Organization

So the one place that has coaches currently in place that have worked with Jones is the Minnesota Vikings, whom Jones signed with towards the end of the 2024 season after his Giants release.

With it seeming unlikely at this juncture for financial reasons that any team would claim him on waivers, unless they really, really believe in him; the most realistic outcome is that Jones will get to choose where he spends the rest of the season, and perhaps even next.

That place could well end up being the Vikings; and if he does sign that could signal not-so-great news for the team’s current backups Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray.

Obviously the 29-year old is not about to take the job of the newly-traded for Kirk Cousins, who impressed in his first start since returning to the team back in Week 10 in the 30-10 win at the Green Bay Packers.

Daniel Jones Could Become Vikings’ New Backup QB

But it would not be inconceivable that given the struggles that both Wentz and Murray have had this season, that Jones could come in and take the backup job.

The Colts reportedly briefly entertained trade discussions for Jones prior to the deadline, before turning down Minnesota and opting (for two games at least) to move forward with the Duke alum.

So it is clear that the Vikings had interest in making Jones their QB1 less than a week-and-a-half ago. At that point, with him now being available on the open market, it would not be surprising to see head coach Kevin O’Connell try to bring him back as Kirk Cousins insurance – likely at the expense of one of his other two signal callers.