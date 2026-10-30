Vikings Get Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update: Report

Injuries have hurt Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones this season, and now NFL insider Ian Rapoport is detailing the timeline of the injury itself as well as the running back’s status for Sunday.`

Jones health status has been up in the air throughout the course of this season. It was recently reported that he had been playing with a sprained MCL through the second week of the season. This is not the first time he has suffered an MCL injury either, and it has been something that has bothered the running back.

Rapoport was able to pinpoint the start of the injury as it relates to this season. He also indicated that Jones should be ready to go on Sunday, when the team takes on the Detroit Lions.

“For the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Jones, their star running back, he’s been battling a knee injury, believed to be an MCL sprain off and on. I believe this injury started for him in training camp. Aggravated it last week so didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited out there yesterday. A good sign for his participation on Sunday. “

Aaron Jones Reaggravated Injury Against Colts

Through since the second week of the season. The injury took place when he took a hit from Colts safety A. J. Haulcy at the end of a 17-yard run. Jones was thought to be day-to-day by coach Kevin O’Connell and was officially listed as questionable throughout the week.

For Jones’ part, he categorized the injury as just a little bruise. He fully intended to be ready to go against the Lions.

He has been a major part of what the Vikings have done in terms of running the football. In six games, he has 105 carries for 436 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, he has been able to provide production in the passing game as well. He has 13 receptions for 72 yards.

Jones has three games of over 100 yards, as he recorded 105 yards in the second week of the season against the Chicago Bears. He was able to do that on 23 carries. The running back also recorded 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown as well. The veteran has been a major part of the Vikings’ running game to this point in the season.

The fact that he is on track to play on Sunday is certainly important. A game against the Lions is always physical and exciting. Now, it appears that the Vikings will be able to get one of their biggest weapons back.

It will certainly be interesting to see how well he runs and how much that injury is hampering him. Regardless, he should be able to add needed depth to a Vikings backfield that has suffered injuries lately. Even a semi-healthy Jones would be able to add quite a bit to this Vikings’ offense