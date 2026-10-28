Vikings Get Head-Turning Super Bowl Message From NFL Insider

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said this week that the Minnesota Vikings’ defense gives them a realistic path to a Super Bowl title, as the team remains the league’s last undefeated squad at 6-0.

“This defense is absolutely good enough to take the Minnesota Vikings wherever they need to go,” Rapoport said during an NFL Network segment highlighting Minnesota’s perfect start.

The Vikings became the sole remaining undefeated team after other contenders dropped games in Week 7. Their success has come largely on the defensive side of the ball under coordinator Brian Flores.

Elite Defense Carries the Perfect Record

Minnesota has allowed just 12.3 points per game through six contests, the lowest mark in the NFL. No other team has surrendered fewer than 103 total points; the Vikings have given up only 74.

That total represents the fewest points the franchise has allowed through six games in 50 years.

The unit also ranks near the top in several advanced metrics. It leads the league in expected points added per play allowed and sits among the best in defensive DVOA. Opponents have struggled to generate consistent success, particularly through the air.

Flores has employed an aggressive scheme that ranks among the league’s highest blitz rates. The approach has produced consistent pressure and limited explosive plays. Edge rusher Dallas Turner has emerged as a key contributor in the front seven alongside veterans and younger players in the secondary.

Offense Remains a Clear Weakness

The offense has not matched that production. Minnesota ranks near the bottom of the league in yards per game and efficiency metrics. The unit has struggled to sustain drives and generate big plays, forcing the defense to carry a heavy load in close contests.

A recent win over the Indianapolis Colts required only a single touchdown from the offense as the defense controlled the game. Similar patterns have appeared throughout the early schedule.

Analysts have noted parallels to past Super Bowl teams that relied on dominant defenses while managing limited offensive output. The 2015 Denver Broncos provide one frequently cited example of a unit that elevated a team despite modest scoring.

Super Bowl futures currently place the Vikings well behind several other contenders despite the perfect record. Betting markets have them listed around +1700 in recent odds, reflecting skepticism about the offense’s ability to perform against stronger competition later in the season.

Upcoming games will test the defense more severely. Minnesota faces a stretch that includes matchups against high-powered offenses such as the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Those contests should provide a clearer picture of whether the current defensive form can hold up.

The Vikings hold a lead in the NFC North after early division wins. Sustaining that position while navigating a tougher schedule will depend heavily on continued excellence from Flores’ group.

Early returns suggest the defense has the talent and scheme to keep Minnesota competitive, but the offense must contribute more for a deep postseason run to remain realistic.