Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Makes Intentions Clear for Sunday

The status of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been up in the air throughout the course of the week. Now, a new report from ESPN’s Kevin Seifert notes that Jefferson has a goal in mind on Sunday. The wide receiver plans to play as his undefeated team takes on the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson’s status has been up in the air throughout the course of the week. As recently as last Sunday, there was hope that he could play throughout the course of the week. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell went on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week and indicated that his wide receiver was progressing well.

Now it appears the wide receiver himself is hopeful that he will be able to play on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson Returns Home With Vikings

Jefferson had a tremendous career while at LSU. He put up historic numbers, and first broke out as the Tigers‘ leading receiver in 2018. He played in 13 games, recording 54 receptions for 875 yards and six touchdowns. The playmaker averaged a staggering 16.2 yards per catch. Jefferson did more of the same in 2019, which was a banner year for all involved. He recorded 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Jefferson had a bunch of solid games in addition to his total numbers. The Peach Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners was the perfect example of this. He caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. More remarkably, he caught four touchdown passes in the first half alone.

Jefferson was also able to make an early-season statement against the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns as well. The playmaker caught nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He was able to do it extraordinarily as well. The wideout was able to make a crucial catch on 3rd-and-17 and took it 61 yards for a touchdown to seal a 45-38 victory.

Jefferson Will Benefit Vikings Upon Return

The playmaker should be able to elevate the Vikings when he returns. When Jefferson is on the field, the Vikings’ passing efficiency jumps from an average of 1.44 passing yards per play to 1.80 when he plays. He has an 85.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which ranks ninth among all wideouts. He has also accumulated 54 yards after the catch and has just one drop on 17 total targets.

It will be interesting to see if Jefferson will suit up on Sunday. The Vikings will undoubtedly need him for the stretch run, especially in the physical division that is the NFC North. This upcoming game against the Saints could be an opportunity for him to settle back into the swing of things and renew his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Jefferson is invaluable due to his playmaking ability and veteran leadership. He could be the key to unlocking the offense on a higher level. Murray indicated that the offense will be unlocked at a higher level soon, and Jefferson should be able to be a big piece of that. If he can return to the form that Vikings fans have seen in previous years, then he will be just another weapon for the offense.