Vikings Receive Clear Message After Week 5 Win Over Saints

The Minnesota Vikings defense put together another impressive performance, limiting the New Orleans Saints‘ offense to 13 points. Moreover, the Vikings defense only allowed the Saints’ offense to record 142 total yards and go 2-for-10 on third downs.

Minnesota’s win over New Orleans also marked the fourth straight game in which the Vikings defense hasn’t allowed a team to score 20 or more points. As a result, the defensive unit is at the core of why the Vikings are 5-0 heading into their bye week.

After the Vikings’ 23-13 win over the Saints, former NFL player Justin Simmons believes that Minnesota’s defense can have them go toe-to-toe with any team.

“Defense wins championships in this league,” Simmons said during an Oct. 11 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “Every single week, we’re going to see that defense is going to win championships. With this Minnesota Vikings team, I like them against any team in the NFL. As long as this defense plays like that, Tyler Shough and the Saints offense today were 2-for-10 on third down.

“You’re never going to win a game like that—hats off to Minnesota and them getting after it. I felt like every time I was watching this game, I was watching Shough just run for his life left, right, and everywhere in between. You’re not going to win like that.”

Vikings Praised for Ability to Create Turnovers

Simmons noted that the Vikings defense can generate turnovers to go along with halting an opposing offense. Furthermore, if the Minnesota offense can catch up to the defense’s level, then the team can be a serious threat in the NFC.

“They create havoc and turnovers,” Simmons added. “That’s the biggest part—two interceptions today, both by Byron Murphy. I can’t say enough good things about [defensive coordinator Brian Flores] and this defense. If this offense continues to climb the ladder and figure it out week by week, the sky’s the limit.”

Justin Jefferson Talks Kyler Murray’s Week 5 Showing

Speaking of the Vikings offense, Kyler Murray had an impressive game as he went 24-for-30 on his pass attempts, leading to 229 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 109.6.

Furthermore, the Vikings quarterback used his legs as he recorded 10 carries for 51 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 18 yards. After the win, Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on Murray’s performance.

“He seemed to find a rhythm,” Jefferson told reporters postgame. “It was great. The off-schedule plays he made scrambling and using his feet to create first downs and build momentum were definitely big for us. When a play doesn’t look like much, but he’s making something out of nothing, that goes a long way for us.

“That’s something we were looking for and expecting from him, creating those plays, scrambling, and looking downfield to make those big plays. He played tremendously. We just have to finish those drives, especially with the two fumbles we had.”

It will be interesting if the Vikings offense can continue to improve after their bye week as they continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL.