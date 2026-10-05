Vikings QB Makes Huge Promise as Offense Nears Breaking Point

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray made a bold proclamation following the team’s 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Murray and the offense began to find their groove a bit. The quarterback went 27-of-37 on the afternoon for 247 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards per throw.

In the meantime, Aaron Jones was able to provide a spark in the running game. He had 20 carries for 94 yards on the day. His efforts were part of a Vikings rushing attack that recorded 123 yards on 31 total carries.

Overall, the Vikings recorded 336 yards on 72 total plays. Murray is confident in the offense’s abilities, as reported by Bring Me The Sports’ Will Ragatz.

“That door’s getting kicked down soon,” Murray said.

Certain Players Stepped Up For Vikings’ Offense

The quarterback certainly has reasons to be confident in his offense. In addition to the overall passing and running games, certain players really began to step up in a big way. T.J. Hockenson led all receivers and tight ends with 13 receptions for 119 yards. He averaged 9.2 yards per catch.

The receiving room stepped up with Justin Jefferson out as well. Jordan Addison had four catches for 52 yards, with a 27-yard catch being his longest of the day. Overall, the wide receivers did their part to help the offense function smoothly in Jefferson’s absence.

Kyler Murray Did His Part For Vikings

Even so, Murray himself helped carry the day. At one point in the game, Murray went 13-for-14 with 120 yards and zero sacks on the Vikings’ final two possessions. It was during this timeframe that he really began to get his groove back. He seemed to get sharper as the game went on, and that allowed for the Vikings’ offense to really get comfortable with the formations and what they wanted to run.

By and large, this offensive unit looked comfortable for the first time in a while. The offensive line did struggle a little bit in this game, giving up four sacks. The quarterback was able to elude the pressure on multiple occasions, recording six rushes for 16 yards. He was able to extend plays with his legs and looked like the quarterback of old.

This was certainly encouraging to see, especially as the Vikings look to find their offensive identity. The defense has largely carried the day for the team over the course of the last couple of weeks. However, this time, the offense was able to play complementary football and help the defense out.

If you are a Vikings fan, Sunday’s performance was definitely a step in the right direction. There are still some things to work on and clean up, but they did just enough to defeat a gritty and tough Dolphins team. There were certain things, such as the play of Hockenson, that could really benefit the offense and team moving forward. One has to wonder if utilizing the tight end will be a theme moving forward.

In any event, the Vikings are undefeated this season and look to be playing a high level of football.